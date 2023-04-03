Arkansans – Be Prepared for Potential Severe Weather

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Due to the severe weather threat in the region, FEMA officials encourage Arkansas disaster survivors to prepare now for new potential threats.

If you haven’t done so, take photos to document current damages in the unlikely event that you receive additional damage.

With the potential for rain and wind entering the state, it is important to cover damaged roofs to prevent additional loss. Using tarps may help prevent further damage.

If you have started gathering belongings, store them in a location where they are less likely to receive additional damage.

Tie down any large objects such as generators and secure any outdoor furniture.

If you haven’t done so, sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, then become familiar with the warning tone.

Keep a battery-powered radio with you for emergency updates from local officials.

Pay attention to weather reports. Meteorologists can predict when conditions may be right for a tornado and can provide information about where storms may be headed.

Download the FEMA App for access to weather alerts, disaster resources and preparedness tips.

If you live in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties and have not applied for FEMA assistance, the fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4698. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.