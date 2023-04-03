DNR responds to manure discharge into Battle Creek

There were 2,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,603 in the last 365 days.
Staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Field Office 3 are investigating a manure discharge from the Kim Conover cattle feedlot three miles south of Holstein in Ida County.
The discharge occurred during land application of liquid waste from a runoff control structure when the hose broke at the pump, causing manure to flow about a quarter-mile before reaching Battle Creek.
A fish kill has not been observed. An investigation into the situation is ongoing.