DNR responds to manure discharge into Battle Creek

Staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Field Office 3 are investigating a manure discharge from the Kim Conover cattle feedlot three miles south of Holstein in Ida County. 

The discharge occurred during land application of liquid waste from a runoff control structure when the hose broke at the pump, causing manure to flow about a quarter-mile before reaching Battle Creek.

A fish kill has not been observed. An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

