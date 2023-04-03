Read more about DCS and Community Partners Host Statewide Resource Events during Second Chance Month

ATLANTA - Following Governor Brian P. Kemp’s proclamation declaring April as "Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia, the Reentry Services Division of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Second Chance Month (SCM) events across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society.

This special designation is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of Reentry Services and their role in supporting safe and successful criminal justice outcomes.

“The work we do is truly a calling. Offering a person hope or playing a role in restoring a once divided family- these are things that transcend a job and make reentry a special calling.” States Michelle Stanley, DCS Reentry Services Director. “The work we do cannot be accomplished alone or in silo. Instead, it takes a collaborative effort. The entire Reentry Services team is thankful for the continued partnership and support of all involved, she further adds.

During Second Chance Month, DCS along with local and state community partners will host events that highlight state-wide collaborations as government agencies and community partners come together to bridge the gap for returning citizens. These events offer the opportunity for members of the community to join together by attending local events and learning more about how to support efforts made by Reentry Services moving forward.

April Second Chance Month Events:

ACES: What's Next After Release: DCS Services CSO Role & CC Role

Date: April 5, 2023

Time: 9:30am -11:30am

Location: 1301 Constitution Rd SE Atlanta, Ga 30316

2nd Chance Job, Resource Fair and Medical Screenings. Hosted by Coweta Force, Goodwill Education and Training, and DCS

Date: April 12, 2023

Time: 2pm-5pm

Location: 36 Salbide Ave, Newnan, GA 30263

Reentry Awareness Day

Date: April 12, 2023

Time: 9am- 12pm

Location: 276 Memorial Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

USAO NDGA Chance Change Housing Solution Conference

Date: April 13, 2023

Time: 9:00am- 4:00pm

Location: 75 Ted Turner Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

2nd Chance Job Fair in partnership with Goodwill Education,Training and Career Center

Date: April 14, 2023

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: 924 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117

Reentry Simulation

Date: April 18, 2023

Time : 3:30pm -8:00pm

Location: 205 Riverside Pkwy NE, Rome, GA 30161

KPI Focused Job, Housing and Community Resource Fair

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 8:30am- 12:30 pm

Location: 2507 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707

Savannah Spring Resource Mixer

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Location: 15 Mersey Wy, Savannah, GA 31405

Breaking Barriers Resource Fair; Breaking Barriers Bash

Date: April 20, 2023

Time: 10am -1pm

Location: 2300 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31602

Breaking Barriers Resource Fair; Breaking Barriers Bash

Date: April 20, 2023

Time: 5:30pm- 8:30pm

Location: 301 E Central Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601

Expungement and Resource Event

Date: April 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 am-12:30 pm

Location: 1606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Gainesville, GA 30501

Resource Event focused on Healthcare, Substance Abuse, Mental Health and Employment Services

Date: April 24, 2023

Time: 10:00am- 2:00pm

Location: 4186 Baker Street, Covington, Ga 30014

Resource Event focused on Healthcare, Substance Abuse, Mental Health and Employment Services

Date: April 25, 2023

Time: 10:00am- 2:00pm

Location: 226 Alcovy Street, Monroe, Ga 30655

Clayton Health and Wellness Event

Date: April 25, 2023

Time: 10:00 am -12:00 pm

Location: 1331 Citizens Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260

Employment, Health & Wellness and Education Resource Fair

Date: April 25, 2023

Time: 12:30pm- 5pm

Location: 308 Habersham Hills Cir, Cornelia, GA 30531

Meet Me at the Block Building the Community One Stakeholder at a Time

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 9:00am -12:00pm

Location: Macon DRC 640 North Ave, Macon, GA 31211

Resource Event

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 10am-1230pm

Location: 595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Mega Resource Fair

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 10:00a -12:00pm

Location: 2601 Cross Country Drive Building B, Columbus, Ga 31906

2nd Chance Community Resource and Hiring Event

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 10am-2:00pm

Location: 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033

"Reentry Ready" Employment Readiness Event

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 10am-12:00pm

Location: 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906

The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual.

For additional information about events in your local area, please contact [email protected]. For media availability to attend one of these events, please contact [email protected]

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.