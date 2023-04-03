Read more about DCS and Community Partners Host Statewide Resource Events during Second Chance Month

There were 2,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,617 in the last 365 days.
ATLANTA - Following Governor Brian P. Kemp’s proclamation declaring April as "Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia, the Reentry Services Division of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Second Chance Month (SCM) events across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society.
This special designation is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of Reentry Services and their role in supporting safe and successful criminal justice outcomes.
“The work we do is truly a calling. Offering a person hope or playing a role in restoring a once divided family- these are things that transcend a job and make reentry a special calling.” States Michelle Stanley, DCS Reentry Services Director. “The work we do cannot be accomplished alone or in silo. Instead, it takes a collaborative effort. The entire Reentry Services team is thankful for the continued partnership and support of all involved, she further adds.
During Second Chance Month, DCS along with local and state community partners will host events that highlight state-wide collaborations as government agencies and community partners come together to bridge the gap for returning citizens. These events offer the opportunity for members of the community to join together by attending local events and learning more about how to support efforts made by Reentry Services moving forward.
April Second Chance Month Events:
ACES: What's Next After Release: DCS Services CSO Role & CC Role
Date: April 5, 2023
Time: 9:30am -11:30am
Location: 1301 Constitution Rd SE Atlanta, Ga 30316
2nd Chance Job, Resource Fair and Medical Screenings. Hosted by Coweta Force, Goodwill Education and Training, and DCS
Date: April 12, 2023
Time: 2pm-5pm
Location: 36 Salbide Ave, Newnan, GA 30263
Reentry Awareness Day
Date: April 12, 2023
Time: 9am- 12pm
Location: 276 Memorial Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
USAO NDGA Chance Change Housing Solution Conference
Date: April 13, 2023
Time: 9:00am- 4:00pm
Location: 75 Ted Turner Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
2nd Chance Job Fair in partnership with Goodwill Education,Training and Career Center
Date: April 14, 2023
Time: 10am-12pm
Location: 924 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117
Reentry Simulation
Date: April 18, 2023
Time : 3:30pm -8:00pm
Location: 205 Riverside Pkwy NE, Rome, GA 30161
KPI Focused Job, Housing and Community Resource Fair
Date: April 19, 2023
Time: 8:30am- 12:30 pm
Location: 2507 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707
Savannah Spring Resource Mixer
Date: April 19, 2023
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Location: 15 Mersey Wy, Savannah, GA 31405
Breaking Barriers Resource Fair; Breaking Barriers Bash
Date: April 20, 2023
Time: 10am -1pm
Location: 2300 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31602
Breaking Barriers Resource Fair; Breaking Barriers Bash
Date: April 20, 2023
Time: 5:30pm- 8:30pm
Location: 301 E Central Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601
Expungement and Resource Event
Date: April 21, 2023
Time: 10:30 am-12:30 pm
Location: 1606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Gainesville, GA 30501
Resource Event focused on Healthcare, Substance Abuse, Mental Health and Employment Services
Date: April 24, 2023
Time: 10:00am- 2:00pm
Location: 4186 Baker Street, Covington, Ga 30014
Resource Event focused on Healthcare, Substance Abuse, Mental Health and Employment Services
Date: April 25, 2023
Time: 10:00am- 2:00pm
Location: 226 Alcovy Street, Monroe, Ga 30655
Clayton Health and Wellness Event
Date: April 25, 2023
Time: 10:00 am -12:00 pm
Location: 1331 Citizens Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260
Employment, Health & Wellness and Education Resource Fair
Date: April 25, 2023
Time: 12:30pm- 5pm
Location: 308 Habersham Hills Cir, Cornelia, GA 30531
Meet Me at the Block Building the Community One Stakeholder at a Time
Date: April 26, 2023
Time: 9:00am -12:00pm
Location: Macon DRC 640 North Ave, Macon, GA 31211
Resource Event
Date: April 26, 2023
Time: 10am-1230pm
Location: 595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mega Resource Fair
Date: April 26, 2023
Time: 10:00a -12:00pm
Location: 2601 Cross Country Drive Building B, Columbus, Ga 31906
2nd Chance Community Resource and Hiring Event
Date: April 27, 2023
Time: 10am-2:00pm
Location: 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033
"Reentry Ready" Employment Readiness Event
Date: April 27, 2023
Time: 10am-12:00pm
Location: 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906
The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual.
For additional information about events in your local area, please contact [email protected]. For media availability to attend one of these events, please contact [email protected]
About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:
As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.