CBP Officers Seize Over $600K in Hard Narcotics at Rail Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Rail Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $600,000 in street value.

“Synthetic drugs are extremely addictive, dangerous and harming our communities at alarming rates,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This drug bust was an exceptional operation that highlights CBP’s commitment in ensuring commercial entries are safe and free of contraband.”

Bags, packages from a seizure of 13 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 19 pounds of heroin by CBP officers from a railcar at Laredo Port of Entry

The seizure occurred on Friday, Mar. 31 at the Rail Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a railcar for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 13.13 pounds of alleged fentanyl and 18.82 pounds of alleged heroin within the railcar. The narcotics had a street value of $623,244.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

