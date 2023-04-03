Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents prevent death of a child

FALFURRIAS, Texas – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Falfurrias station utilized their training to stabilize a child encountered in distress at the checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas.

On March 31, at approximately 10:20 pm, Falfurrias Agents observed a vehicle approach and then park near the entrance of the checkpoint. Agents were dispatched to investigate the stopped vehicle only to discover a child occupant of the vehicle experiencing a medical emergency. The fast-thinking agents requested Emergency Medical Technician assistance for the seizing child.

The child was non-responsive with respirations that were not only labored and sporadic, but who also displayed accessory muscle breathing. The child was removed from the vehicle and placed in a recovery position on her side to maintain a clear and patent airway.

Brooks County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene shortly and advised that the best course of action was to airlift the child to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Upon departure of the ambulance, all USBP personnel cleared the area after it was deemed safe.

“Extremely proud of our Falfurrias Station agents who jumped into action after encountering a young child experiencing a medical emergency, preventing any further injury or death” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

