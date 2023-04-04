ESOMAR, CRIC and CAIP Present the 2023 Future of Insights Summit in Toronto, June 5-6, 2023

Registration is now open for the conference; limited corporate sponsorship packages are available
"Innovations and new models, coupled with tried-and-tested practices, are exactly what will help drive market research into the future. The new Future of Insights Summit will cover this and more." ”
— Ray Poynter, ESOMAR President
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s premier market research and insights conference, the Future of Insights Summit, is now open for attendee registrations and corporate sponsorships. The first event of its kind, ESOMAR, the Canadian Research Insight Council (CRIC) and the Certified Analytics and Insights Professionals of Canada (CAIP Canada) have come together to present a two-day conference focused on innovation and best practices to help future-proof the insights space.
“Our industry is evolving quickly to keep up with massive global changes, driving the creation of new methodologies, approaches and processes to uncover great insights,” said ESOMAR President Ray Poynter. “These innovations and new models, coupled with tried-and-tested practices, are exactly what will help drive market research into the future. The new Future of Insights Summit will cover this and more, as well as allowing us to come together as a community for networking and the exchange of ideas.”
Just a few of the topics that will be addressed during the conference sessions include artificial intelligence and insights, Metaverse and Web3, ResTech, data quality, return on investment, UX and CX, behavioral insights and much more. A full conference agenda will be published soon.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
About CRIC
The Canadian Research Insights Council (CRIC) is Canada’s voice of the research, analytics, and insights profession both domestically and globally. CRIC represents the highest standards, ethics, and best practices; provides effective promotion and advocacy of the industry; serves as a source of information and thought leadership; and is a forum for collective industry action. CRIC’s members include Canada’s leading research agencies as well as client organizations, academic institutions, and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca or contact John Tabone, Chief Executive Officer, at john.tabone@canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca.
About CAIP Canada
The Certified Analytics and Insights Professionals of Canada is the professional body for experts in marketing research insights. Its mission is to power the success of businesses and organizations by ensuring that CAIPs have the competencies needed to unlock the power of data while maintaining the highest ethical standards that protect the public trust. For more information, visit www.caip-paim.ca or contact Grace Woo at grace.woo@caip-paim.ca.
