COUNTRY ROAD RECOVERY CENTER HOSTS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION FOR EXPANDED FACILITIES

The addiction treatment center outside of Oklahoma City adds additional capacity to help individuals struggling with substance abuse find the road of recovery.
Country Road is so grateful for the opportunity to serve our community better through this new expansion. We hope that the entire community will join us in celebration of recovery here in Oklahoma.”
— Drew LaBoon, Admissions & Outreach Director
TECUMSEH, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Road Recovery Center is proud to announce a grand opening event in celebration of new facilities on their Tecumseh, OK, campus.
Community members and professional colleagues alike are invited to join the festivities on May 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Country Road Recovery Center, 24962 Okay Rd., Tecumseh, OK 74873.
The event will feature music by Daniel Card and the Class of ‘39, laughs from comedian Bryce Jones, food, and general merriment, as well as tours of the new residential cabins on site.
With this new grand opening, Country Road has added 12 beds to their facility, bringing their total capacity to 36 residents.
For more information, (405) 595-9558.
ABOUT COUNTRY ROAD RECOVERY CENTER
Country Road Recovery Center is dedicated to helping men and women find the road to recovery from substance use disorders and mental and behavioral health challenges. Our residential campus in Tecumseh, OK, features 135 acres of safety, serenity, stability, and world-class substance use disorder treatment. Featuring a specialized veterans addiction treatment program and customized treatment plans for each individual resident, Country Road is an in-network provider for ambetter, Blue Cross Blue Shield, brighthealth, Cigna, Friday Health Plans, HealthChoice, Humana, Humana Military, Medica, Meritain Health, Optum, Providrs Care, the VA, and accepts other insurances. For more information visit www.countryroadrc.com.
