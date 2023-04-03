Global Cactus Water Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness About the Health Benefits and Increasing Consumption of Plant-based Products - Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cactus Water Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type (Plain Vs. Flavored), By Nature (Organic Vs. Conventional), By Packaging (Cans, Bottles, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cactus water market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of plant-based products and rising awareness about the benefits of cactus water.

Cactus water is a plant-based beverage made from the prickly pear cactus fruit. It is an excellent source of minerals like magnesium and potassium, as well as antioxidants, electrolytes, flavonoids, and other nutrients. Cactus water offers significant health and skin benefits while having fewer calories and sugar than commonly consumed functional beverages.

Regular consumption of cactus water can help to maintain fluid balance, enhance muscle control, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cactus water is also used to produce a variety of cosmetic and skincare products to add a natural glow to the skin and reduce eye puffiness.

Cactus water is a super-hydrating beverage that also aids in easing alcohol-related hangovers. Additionally, research has shown that it can stop liver damage brought on by alcohol and liver toxins. Demand for the product is anticipated to increase in the coming years due to the beverage's potential health benefits.

Current food and beverage trends are also naturally low in calories and sugar. Cactus water contains magnesium and potassium, which help to regulate fluid balance, heart function, and muscle control. They also help to strengthen bones, boost immunity, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The market for cactus water is expected to grow due to consumers' rising consumption of healthy beverages. Even vegans and followers of plant-based diets are beginning to appreciate this beverage. This is due to the product's abundance of nutrients and several other health-promoting qualities.

Additionally, the growing popularity of this product on social media is contributing to its increased adoption. Additionally, it has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts due to its benefits for nutrition, improved athletic performance, decreased muscle fatigue, oxygen transportation, and other factors.

Rising Consumer's Awareness Regarding Health Fuels the Market Growth

Cactus water is low in calories, low in sugar, and high in nutrients and antioxidants like betanin, betacyanin, and isorhamnetin. Cactus water is marketed to athletes because it contains electrolytes that aid hydration. It is also advised as a post-workout beverage for faster recovery from strenuous exercise.

Since it provides comparable advantages to many sports drinks without artificial ingredients like high levels of caffeine, cactus water is regarded as a superior substitute. Additionally, it is considered superior to coconut water in several ways. Cactus water is also included in several skin-care and cosmetic products because it is thought to be good for skin health.

Rising Popularity of Detox Diets and Cleanses

Increasing the popularity of detox diets and cleanses among consumers drives market growth. Detox diets are short-term dietary interventions intended to help your body eliminate toxins.

A typical detox diet starts with a fasting period, then includes a strict diet of fruit, vegetables, juices, and water. Herbs, teas, supplements, colon cleanses, or enemas are sometimes used in detoxification procedures. This promotes toxin elimination through feces, urine, and sweat, improves circulation, and gives your body healthy nutrients. Fasting is also said to give your organs a rest.

The most frequent reason for recommending detox therapies is the possibility of exposure to toxic chemicals in your environment or diet. These include heavy metals, artificial chemicals, pollutants, and other dangerous substances. Additionally, it is stated that these diets assist in treating several medical conditions, such as obesity, digestive problems, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, allergies, bloating, and chronic fatigue.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global cactus water market.

Pricklee LLC

True Nopal Ventures LLC

The Cactus Water Co. LLC

CALIWATER, LLC

The Lauro Company LLC

Healthy Beverage, LLC.

EVISSI USA LLC

LLC Aqua Amore Limited

Good Idea Inc

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Report Scope:

Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Product Type:

Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Nature:

Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Packaging:

Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

The United Kingdom

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uee9pg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets