Zone·tv™and Skillshare Bring Creative Learning to Xfinity Customer

The top learning subscription video service, Skillshare, is now available on Xfinity X1, provided by Zone·tv
The partnership between Zone·tv and Skillshare is one we are very excited for. This is the first time Skillshare will be available to end-users via their set-top box.”
— Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zone·tv, a leading provider of SVOD programming to TV service providers, today announced that Skillshare, the world’s largest online learning community for creativity, will now be available to all Xfinity X1 customers. With Skillshare now available on Xfinity X1, viewers can immerse themselves in a unique on-demand learning experience that offers access to inspiring classes taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. Xfinity X1 customers can find the Skillshare Channel by simply saying “Skillshare” into their X1 voice remote or within the networks section of Xfinity on Demand. Skillshare can be added to X1 customers’ service for $6.99 per month.
Skillshare has created a unique learning experience for people looking to develop new skills or improve their existing skills and has been at the forefront of online learning, giving members the tools and resources they need to upskill or reskill professionally or seek a new creative outlet. Skillshare’s community of more than 10,000 teachers are constantly launching new courses on the platform to help members expand their knowledge and stay ahead of the game.
“Skillshare is thrilled to partner with Zone·tv to bring the best of Skillshare to new audiences, when and where they want to watch. Our diverse catalog of content will not only entertain, but inspire, and taps into a wide range of creative passion points,” said Susan Agliata, Vice President of Business Development at Skillshare. “Diversifying Skillshare’s distribution not only helps us reach a new and engaged audience, but also helps our teachers grow their brands and businesses within the Skillshare ecosystem.”
Members around the world love Skillshare for discovering inspiration, learning new skills, and putting their talents to work in ways they care about. In 2022 members completed more than 1.8M Skillshare classes in their entirety. Skillshare's vast catalog also includes recently published classes from Joy Cho, Jacob Collier, Morgan Harper Nichols, Joe Ando and more.
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv™ Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth. Zone·tv has become the largest provider of thematic subscription video on demand services in North America with more than 14 SVOD channels.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, TIVO, iOS, Apple TV, NCTC, Sling, Android, FireTV, Roku, AT&T U-verse, Bell Fibe TV, Armstrong Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
About Skillshare:
Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 742,000 subscribers and over 30,000 video-based classes exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare's mission is to inspire discovery and growth through creativity. To learn more, go to: www.skillshare.com
