Newsom names 3 LGBTQ appeal court nominees

Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated two gay men to serve on the state's appellate courts and moved to elevate a lesbian appeal court justice to preside over her bench. Should they be confirmed as expected, it would bring the number of known LGBTQ appellate justices in the state to seven, two of whom are now serving in presiding justice positions.
