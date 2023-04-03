California courts spent nearly half-billion dollars on court reporters, but that’s not enough

California courts spent nearly half a billion dollars on court reporters in the most recent fiscal year, according to figures provided by the Judicial Council. The figures come amid a growing shortage of available court reporters, with several courts offering salary bumps and bonuses likely to push average pay even higher.
