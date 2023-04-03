Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,461 in the last 365 days.

California courts spent nearly half-billion dollars on court reporters, but that’s not enough

California courts spent nearly half a billion dollars on court reporters in the most recent fiscal year, according to figures provided by the Judicial Council. The figures come amid a growing shortage of available court reporters, with several courts offering salary bumps and bonuses likely to push average pay even higher.

You just read:

California courts spent nearly half-billion dollars on court reporters, but that’s not enough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more