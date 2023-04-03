Submit Release
The Commission on Judicial Performance elects 2 new chair members

The Commission on Judicial Performance announced on Wednesday the election of two new chairpersons. Public member Michael A. Moodian will serve as chairperson and Judge Lisa B. Lench will serve as vice-chairperson.

