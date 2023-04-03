Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of April 3 will include the following:

Monday, April 3 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the South Carolina Research Authority in recognizing Innovation Month, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 5 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join PalmettoPride for a press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 5 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs in recognizing Month of the Military Child, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 5 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host Darlington Raceway for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Matt Humphrey at mhumphrey@nascar.com

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 27, 2023, included:

Monday, March 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the Keynote Speaker at the 2023 Leadership Summit hosted by the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, Columbia Hilton Center, 924 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Agency call.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto Mayor Rutledge “Rut” B. Leland III of McClellanville, Governor’s Office, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 28

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a conference call with the South Carolina Bankers Association.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Manufacturing Madness press conference hosted by S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the annual South Carolina Technical School luncheon, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Thursday, March 30

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at Swansea High School's Jobs for America's Graduates - South Carolina event, Swansea High School, Performing Arts Center, 500 East Fire Street, Swansea, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the concluding session for the State of South Carolina’s Executive Institute, Greenville One Center, Suite 200, Classroom 341, 2 West Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.