EVolution Powered by OATI Captures the True Value of EV Charging at IEEE’s Annual Grid Edge Conference
Electrification of Transportation (EoT) Alley to Showcase Grid Trusted All-In-One EV Charging Solutions
What sets EVolution™ apart is that we have everything needed to capture the true value of EV charging—from grid operations, to giving fleet owners real-time analytics to optimize their ROI,”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVolution™ Powered By OATI will demonstrate how customers can capture the true value of EV charging at the IEEE Grid Edge Technologies Conference, April 10—13, 2023, in San Diego, CA.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
OATI EVolution™ is an all-in-one Smart EV Charging Solution built with OATI’s unparalleled experience in delivering grid-trusted solutions to the energy industry. EVolution™ Powered By OATI is a full suite of charging solutions including Smart EV-Charge Stations, a Smart-Charge-Station Network Management System (NMS), a robust EV Driver Mobile App, and 24/7 support.
“What sets EVolution™ apart is that we have everything needed to capture the true value of EV charging—from grid operations, to giving fleet owners real-time analytics to optimize their ROI, as well as helping drivers quickly locate charging to get back on the road fast—our solutions do it all. Not only that, our solutions are grid-tested and grid-trusted, so our customers can count on seamless integration to the grid. No one else does that,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO.
EVolution™ Powered By OATI is the premier sponsor of Electrification of Transportation (EoT) Alley. “We’re excited to sponsor this new exhibition at this year’s Grid Edge Technologies conference,” says Linda Stevens, OATI SVP and Chief Strategy Officer. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our vehicle-to-grid (V2G), smart-parking, and microgrid technologies. I hope everyone will stop by to see our live demonstrations of how our EV charging solutions can work for them.”
OATI will also feature its industry-leading Smart City/Smart Utility platform at their second booth location. Live presentations and demonstrations will feature the GridMind™ microgrid controller as well as distributed energy resource solutions (DERs) to help customers decarbonize while simultaneously increasing resiliency, dependability and affordability.
With more than 27 years of extensive expertise in power systems, OATI is The Most Trusted Name In Energy, providing innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy industry and power grid. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email Innovation@oati.net.
-###-
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn