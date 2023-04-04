Vutility Appoints Gerard Reid to Board of Directors

Internationally recognized expert brings extensive global network, vision, and expertise to advance Vutility's role in accelerating the energy transition
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vutility, a leading provider of IoT and cloud-enabled real-time energy management solutions, today announced the appointment of Gerard Reid to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Reid is an internationally recognized expert and leader in the global energy transition with over 25 years of experience in the energy and technology sectors. He is a Co-Founder of Alexa Capital, a London and New York-based boutique investment banking firm focused on energy, mobility, and technology investments, as well as the host of the Redefining Energy podcast. In addition, he serves on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Energy Council and as a featured lecturer and fellow at institutions such as the University of Minnesota. Prior to Alexa Capital, Mr. Reid was Managing Director of Global CleanTech Research at Jefferies, and has overseen on boards for numerous high-growth energy and cleantech ventures.
“We are delighted to welcome Gerard to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Prince, CEO of Vutility. “Gerard’s extensive global network, vision, and expertise across the energy and utility ecosystem will be invaluable as we rapidly expand our business and drive innovations that help organizations throughout the world reduce operational costs and generate revenue with their energy infrastructure while achieving their sustainability and decarbonization goals.”
Gerard Reid commented, “I am excited to join the Board of Vutility and to help the company scale and expand their disruptive energy management solutions throughout North America, Europe, and other regions. I look forward to working closely with the team to help Vutility reach its full potential.”
About Vutility:
Vutility is a leading provider of real-time, IoT and cloud enabled energy management solutions. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility’s scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in wide range of industries by and companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.