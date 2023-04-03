Submit Release
Lear Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation LEA, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2023 financial results and related matters on April 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

To participate in the conference call:

  • Webcast link: click here
  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 2138538.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The first quarter 2023 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on April 27, 2023.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301788803.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

