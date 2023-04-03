DHEC Upgrades Food Grade Decals for Easier Public Access to Restaurant Inspection Reports

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making it easier for customers to view retail food establishments’ inspection histories by adding QR codes to the Food Grade decals located at the main entrances.

Since 2016, DHEC has provided inspection reports on its S.C. Food Grades web application. The new QR codes will give patrons an easy way to scan the code with their smart phones and be directed to S.C. Food Grades where they can look up food inspection reports. These reports include a facility’s compliance and violation history in regard to the state regulations for safe food handling.

“Our S.C. Food Grades app is great resource for anyone interested in viewing recent inspection reports for their favorite restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores,” said Sandra Craig, Director of DHEC’s Division of Food and Lead Risk Assessments. “By adding a QR code to every Food Grade decal, patrons can conveniently view information beyond the food grade alone.”

DHEC is responsible for performing risk-based inspections at more than 22,000 retail food establishments in the state, which includes restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, convenience stores, schools, and other institutions. At the end of an inspection, once a DHEC food inspector has discussed the findings of their inspection with facility personnel, a letter grade is posted at the main entrance. The grade is based on the calculated numerical score of the inspection and the facility's past compliance history:

Grade A: The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

Grade B: The establishment earned 87-78 points; food safety practices need improvement.

Grade C: The establishment earned less than 78 points; food safety practices need significant improvement.

Craig noted that it was the recommendation of a DHEC food inspector to add the QR code to the decals after realizing many customers were aware of the letter grades but not the more detailed inspection reports available on S.C. Food Grades.

DHEC’s goal is to have the new QR code letter grades placed at each permitted establishment within a year.

Food inspections are unannounced, and each inspection score is a snapshot in time based on how a retail food establishment handles the five major risk factors for food safety, as outlined by Regulation 61-25: Food Contact Equipment Cleanliness, Cooking Temperatures, Employee Health, Food Sources, and Food Holding Temperatures.

Learn more about DHEC’s role with overseeing food safety at scdhec.gov/foodsafety and view inspection reports on S.C. Food Grades at scdhec.gov/foodgrades.

###

