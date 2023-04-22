How to Avoid Getting Stuck With Two Homes with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Problem
We’ve all heard the old saying about being caught between a rock and a hard place. Well, unfortunately, that’s where most homeowners find themselves when they decide to move from one home to another.
The Real Estate Catch 22
If client buy before selling, it could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if client sell first, client could end up homeless. That’s what is known as the Real Estate Catch 22, and for thousands of homeowners, it’s an extremely stressful position they find themselves in.
“ If a client buy before selling, client could run the risk of owning two homes…”
How to Avoid The Real Estate Catch 22
“…or just as bad, if client sell first, they could end up homeless”
This financial and emotional tightrope is one many homeowners feel they have to walk alone. However, client should seek out agents offering specialized programs that can eliminate the stress and worry associated with selling and buying another home.
The Solution
The Dilemma
The biggest dilemma when considering purchasing another home is deciding whether to buy first or sell first. Either way is risky because client could end up owning two homes or no home at all. Let’s face it, the real estate market has become a tough environment for buyers and sellers alike. The fact is that it’s more difficult to get homes sold today and therefore it’s essential that real estate agents look for new and innovative ways to meet the demands of the market.
The Solution
A new and innovative program that some agents offer actually guarantees the sale of your home and takes away all of the worry and stress associated with selling and buying another home.
Here’s How it Works
1. The agent will prepare a total market analysis including a computerized print-out of all comparable home sales and listings in the area.
2. With this information and the agent can determine a market value for the home.
3. This establishes the guaranteed price and list price which will receive up front (in writing) before the home is marketed.
4. Client are doubly protected because they know that the home will sell for the guaranteed price. However if client receive an offer from an outside buyer for more than the guarantee price client get the higher offer.
5. Can confidently look for the next home and immediately place a firm cash offer (not a conditional one) when client find a home they like because they know the minimum that their home will sell for and when they can expect to receive the money from it’s sale.
6. This service eliminates the usual stress and worry (the emotional roller coaster ride) of whether to buy first or sell first so client can avoid the risk of getting stuck with two homes or no home at all.
Remember, not all real estate agents are alike and should consider only those that can offer the most innovative marketing plan available to ensure that clients needs are completely and properly met.
DRAFT: Guaranteed Sale program & disclaimer
Thanks for the opportunity to work together in selling the home.
The Guaranteed Sell Program creates more demand for the home. By advertising to Buyers that we can buy their home if they buy clients home, the home stands out above the competition as one that is easier to buy. Also more likely to get firm offers vs. conditional ones since we are willing to guarantee the buyer’s home will sell. *
I can guarantee the sale of the home if client choose to move up and buy a home listed by me, subject to certain conditions*.
These conditions include, but are not limited to, client and I agreeing on a purchase price, the property condition and possession date. They understand and acknowledge that the Exclusive Right to Sell Listing Agreement used to engage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) services to sell the home is not an agreement guaranteeing that the home will sell or I’ll buy it. There must be a written and fully executed Residential Purchase Agreement stipulating all terms and conditions of a sell between client and I or my assigns as purchaser. Should we enter in to such an agreement, understand that if an offer comes in from another buyer at any time during the listing period and that offer is higher than the guaranteed price from me, the seller get the higher offer not me. **
Our mission is to sell the home at a price agreeable, in clients' time frame and with the least hassle. It’s innovative and proven programs like my guaranteed sale program that help us create more demand for the home and influence a sale.
Thank you!
By signing above, you are acknowledging that the above summary disclaimer for the Guaranteed Sale Program and understand this is for informational purposes only and does not represent a binding agreement or contract for Purchase and Sale of the home.
*Conditions apply.
**A copy of a blank Guaranteed Purchase and Sale Agreement (the residential purchase agreement) is available to seller upon written request.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
