OnPoint Laboratories Announces the Addition of New State-of-the-Art Instrument to Accredited Cannabis Testing Facility

OnPoint Laboratories is an ISO accredited and ADHS certified High Throughput Screening facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. The company recently added a SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ System to its industry-leading collection of instruments.
OnPoint Labs’ latest investment continues the company’s mission of providing top service to its customers with cutting-edge equipment and technology methods.
Continued investments like these demonstrate our singular focus on providing the most consistent turnaround times in the industry without compromising the reliability of results.”
— Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Labs
SNOWFLAKE, AZ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint Laboratories (OnPoint Labs), an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory, today announced the addition of a SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ System to its industry-leading collection of instruments, equipment, technology, and people at its 10,000 square foot accredited facility in Snowflake, Arizona.
“The lab operates seven days a week, which means our instruments have to as well,” said Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Labs. “Continued investments like these demonstrate our singular focus on providing the most consistent turnaround times in the industry without compromising the reliability of results.”
Since its inception, OnPoint Labs has invested in people, technology, and equipment to ensure the company exemplifies the intersection of science and service. OnPoint Labs employs more than 50 individuals and has expanded advanced-level opportunities for highly skilled professionals in rural Arizona.
In addition to routine compliance testing, OnPoint Labs provides in-depth research and development support ranging from soil and water analysis to onsite visits for the purposes of environmental and critical control point analysis, education on proper sampling techniques, and more.
About OnPoint Laboratories:
OnPoint Laboratories is an ISO-accredited and ADHS-certified facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. Operating seven days a week, the laboratory provides state-required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance. Additional assays, services, and analysis beyond compliance testing are also available. OnPoint Labs is dedicated to providing reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market with accurate, efficient, and timely results. To learn more, visit onpointlaboratories.com or call 928-457-0222.
