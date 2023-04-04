J. Chad Parker and the Don’t Get Hurt Twice Charitable Fund announce a $50,000 matching grant for Bethesda Health Clinic

Matching Grant To Encourage Community Donations on East Texas Giving Day
Open up a dictionary and you will find the word Bethesda literally means ‘House of Mercy.’ Open the front door of the medical clinic and you will see mercy first hand. I know I did.”
— J. Chad Parker
TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethesda Health Clinic provides essential services such as primary medical care, dental, counseling, women’s health and medication to working, uninsured adults in East Texas.
“A matching grant of this size is a huge win for our patients and our community,” said Dr. John English, Bethesda Health Clinic CEO. “Our patient numbers have continued to grow, and this generous funding is crucial to filling the healthcare gap in East Texas.”
The Census Bureau reports that 18 percent of Texans are uninsured how Bethesda works to provide hope and healing to the community. — the highest percentage in the nation. This means almost 1 in every 5 Texans are without a primary care home, which is Parker’s unique and personal take on philanthropy, and slogan of, “it all adds up,” has led to the creation of the Don’t Get Hurt Twice Charitable Fund, which is focused on collaborating with nonprofits in Smith County to make a large impact.
Mr. Parker asserts, “Every day I see the medical bills of East Texans and understand how expensive it can be to be seen or treated. Open up a dictionary and you will find the word Bethesda literally means ‘House of Mercy.’ Open the front door of the medical clinic and you will see mercy first hand. I know I did. Bethesda makes a wide variety of services available, including those that save lives, for a fraction of the cost.”
“East Texas Giving Day is one of our largest fundraisers and always an amazing glance into the gratitude of our giving community,” Dr. English added. “Our goal is to exceed past years’ totals and hit a new record of $150,000 for this year’s East Texas Giving Day.”
2023 marks Bethesda’s 20 year anniversary serving patients throughout the area. Since its inception, the clinic has served more than 13,000 patients and completed more than 130,000 patient visits.
Bethesda is uniquely 100% community funded and receives $0 in state or federal funding. Patients pay a small fee of $20 or $30 per medical visit and never receive an additional bill..
Early giving starts on April 3 and every dollar will be matched, up to $50,000. East Texas Giving Day ends April, 25 at midnight.
