“Don’t Get Hurt Twice” Attorney J. Chad Parker New Donor for Meals on Wheels Ministry East Texas
Parker challenges the community with $25,000 matching grant for East Texas Giving Day and sponsors upcoming BBQ Block Party for Meals on Wheels
They deliver meals to those that need it. It takes a car, gasoline, and continued maintenance to make that happen. These are meals that people depend on. Be there for them on East Texas Giving Day.”TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Chad Parker in Tyler, TX has agreed to match donations from the upcoming East Texas Giving Day (ETGD) up to $25,000 for Meals on Wheels East Texas. ETGD is the largest community fundraiser for area nonprofits annually. Matching grants help multiply the efforts of local donors who support causes they believe in.
— J. Chad Parker
Meals on Wheels East Texas Executive Director Tiffany Damskov shares, “We are extremely excited to have such a generous matching grant from J. Chad Parker. To fulfill our commitment to help older and disabled adults remain living independently in their homes means not only providing a nutritious meal, a safety check, and socialization, but also community connections for additional layers of resources and services. Our mission requires an immense amount of funding to cover the rising cost of our two main expenses – food and fuel. We cannot continue growing our client base and helping those in need in our community without generous investors like Mr. Parker and all our community partners who help make our work possible each day.”
The fuel price increase of 2022 and the ongoing effects of inflation on food costs have created unique challenges for Meals on Wheels East Texas.
Mr. Parker asserts, “Inflation and rising fuel prices have put additional burdens on charities like Meals on Wheels. They deliver meals to those that need it. It takes a car, gasoline, and continued maintenance to make that happen. These are meals that people really depend on. Be there for them on East Texas Giving Day.”
Meals on Wheels East Texas is currently seeking the involvement of more businesses and agencies in the community who desire to play an active role in investing in the ministry. The community is invited to step forward with creative ideas, innovative solutions, and partnership initiatives to offset the effects of inflation and support the growth initiative of the organization.
Development Director Collin Taylor reveals, “Our plan for money raised during East Texas Giving Day this year is to fund our Fleet Expansion Project. In our fleet of 50 owned and 2 leased vehicles, we currently do not have an extra option on standby to serve as a back-up in the case of repairs or accidents that take a vehicle out of commission from time to time. And we have seven vehicles that need to be replaced immediately due to ongoing issues with repair costs or extremely high mileage and the risk that poses to our consistent meal delivery each day.”
The current collective mileage on the 52 vehicles operated by Meals on Wheels East Texas exceeds 3,000,000!
Block Party Sponsorship
In addition to the matching grant, Parker has also offered to sponsor the BBQ Block Party hosted by Meals on Wheels East Texas on April 21 from 11-1.
Miranda Asmussen, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Meals on Wheels East Texas, states, “This event is serving several purposes as we offer volunteer and employee appreciation, invite our clients who live in the vicinity of our office to come share a meal with us, honor our VIP Investors, and offer booth space for our community partners who help offset food, health, and financial insecurity for older East Texans to share about their services. We are so humbled by and grateful for Mr. Parker’s generous offer to sponsor this special event.”
Mr. Parker shares, “I am so fortunate and want to give back in ways that I can. I look for opportunities such as this to help people. What better way to help your neighbor than to do your best so that no one goes hungry.”
Invitation to Act Now:
Mark your calendar for April 25, 2023, and plan to give to Meals on Wheels East Texas during East Texas Giving Day to help with the Fleet Expansion Project. Follow Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest events, information, and stories.
About Meals on Wheels East Texas:
Meals on Wheels East Texas serves over 2600 clients lunch each weekday in Gregg, Henderson, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. For more information about the organization, visit their website www.mealsonwheelsetx.org or call (903)593-7385.
Miranda Asmussen
Meals On Wheels East Texas
+1 903-593-7385 ext. 015
Miranda.Asmussen@mowmet.org