New action plan delivers more homes for people, faster

CANADA, April 3 - Luke Mari, principal, Aryze Developments –

“This action plan represents a meaningful step that will provide relief for the systemic issues that British Columbians have been up against over the last decade. Low supply, speculation, and restrictive zoning policies have resulted in fierce competition and limited housing choice, which impacts the social, environmental and economic prosperity of our province. Safe, affordable and diverse housing options in all neighbourhoods are foundational to the health of our communities and the planet. Building just for the sake of building isn’t good enough; the name says it all, we need Homes for People.”

Marianne Alto, mayor, Victoria –

“We’re grateful for the Province’s leadership in developing this strategy, which will help us reach our goal of creating more affordable homes for people in Victoria. Everyone deserves a good home, and Homes for People provides new initiatives that promote local housing solutions, while recognizing that each community in B.C. is unique. I look forward to seeing the implementation of this updated strategy and continuing to work closely with partners at all levels of government to deliver the homes people need.”

Nathan Pachal, mayor, Langley –

“Langley city's new Official Community Plan promotes building rowhomes, townhomes, and ’plexes along transit corridors in traditionally single-detached housing areas. In areas not well served by transit, we now allow up to three housing units in the form of a primary residence, secondary suite and coach home on a single lot, as size permits. Rolling out gentle, inclusionary zoning polices will provide more housing options while maintaining neighbourhood character, in line with the Province’s Homes for People plan.”

Patrick Johnstone, mayor, New Westminster –

“Solving the housing crisis needs local government and the Province to work together. The Province is committed to funding the housing we need and giving local government the tools to get it approved and built. Affordable housing, campus housing, rental housing and market housing for working families: this plan addresses the full spectrum.”

Neil Moody, CEO, Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia –

“Homes for People recognizes the challenge to deliver the hundreds of thousands of homes this province needs. We are pleased to see the B.C. government move forward with bold actions the homebuilding industry has recommended and if implemented effectively, we could see more attainable housing choices, faster.”

Jill Atkey, CEO, B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association –

“The Homes for People action plan is a timely update of the Province’s 10-year strategy, setting a clear course of action for much-needed investments and anticipated policy and legislative changes to address the critical undersupply of housing across the continuum. The community housing sector is a ready and willing partner in the buildout of more than 10,000 net new affordable homes announced with this new plan.”