Month of the Military Child declared by Governor Cox

In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, Governor Spencer Cox issued a declaration recognizing the month in the state of Utah. The Month of the Military Child is a time to celebrate and honor the resilience, courage, and sacrifices made by the children of service members. Facing unique challenges like frequent relocations and parental separations, they display adaptability and strength. This month raises awareness of their support needs and celebrates these unsung heroes through events and activities, acknowledging their vital role in military families.

The declaration reads as follows:

WHEREAS, April is Month of the Military Child, a special month to recognize and pay

tribute to military families and their children for their commitment, courage, and unconditional support of our Armed Forces;

WHEREAS, the State of Utah is proud to be home to more than 13,000 children whose

parents serve in the military and are stationed in Utah;

WHEREAS, the children of our service members continue to make significant

contributions to schools, communities, the nation, and our State, despite prolonged and

repeated absences of one or both parents;

WHEREAS, in partnership with the Utah State Board of Education, Utah’s public schools

remain committed to the care and education of the children of the men and women of

our armed forces;

WHEREAS, by partnering with school liaison officers, military leaders, educators, and

community organizations, the Utah State Board of Education, Utah Department of Workforce Services, and Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs strive to provide the unique support needed for military service members and their families during all stages

of transition and deployment;

WHEREAS, Utah is an active participant in the Interstate Compact on Educational

Opportunity for Military Children, which facilitates successful transitions for military children who face relocation between states; and,

WHEREAS, Utah reaffirms its commitment to ensuring excellence in schools, childcare, and youth services to military children who face unique challenges;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Spencer J. Cox, Governor of the great state of Utah, do hereby recognize April 2023 as Month of the Military Child in Utah.

