GLYNT.AI Expands Global Ecosystem of Partners to Accelerate Enterprise-Grade Sustainability Data

GLYNT.AI: Sustainability Data as Rigorously Prepared as Financial Data
New Azure Marketplace Listing Enables Easy Customer Engagement and Partner Solutions
The demand for accurate, actual sustainability data that integrates into enterprise systems is sky high. Our global partner network assists customers with this urgent need.”
— Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT.AI
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, the leader in enterprise-grade sustainability data for finance, announced the expansion of the GLYNT Partner Network (GPN). Several enterprise transformation partners have joined GPN, enabling businesses around the globe to access GLYNT’s “Sustainability Data as a Service” offering. With a breadth of go-to-market options, GLYNT enables partners to assist customers in the race to comply with the upcoming regulatory requirements and accounting standards. Customers are eager for data that flows directly into existing financial planning software to enable the business case for emissions reductions and to acquire actual, accurate data to build climate risk management systems.
“Businesses cannot operate on estimated and siloed sustainability data that is manually prepared then uploaded to an ESG software,” said Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT.AI. “Regulators and customers are demanding actual data that is audit ready, accurate, and integrated to existing enterprise platforms. This is why we created our partner network: To advise and assist customers on their climate disclosure and carbon reduction journey.”
“Partnering with GLYNT.AI enables us to solve the Sustainability Data needs of my customers. I look forward to leveraging GLYNT’s sustainability data expertise and bringing new solutions to market,” stated Simon Pfister, Intelligent Automation Lead, Senior Manager at Accenture.
“Greenlight Consulting is excited to partner with GLYNT.AI to bring enterprise-grade sustainability data to our customer engagements. Joining GPN couples access to sustainability data expertise and solutions with Greenlight’s intelligence automation capabilities. Together we’re solving an urgent and complex business problem,” said Shameiz Hemani, CEO of Greenlight Consulting, a leading Canadian automation consulting firm.
“Sustainability data from GLYNT.AI enables BotTeq to better serve our customers in the Middle East, as many of our customers are seeking data solutions for complete transparency of operational and environmental matters, including reporting and impact analysis.” said Odeh Mahmoud, CEO of BotTeq, a leading consulting firm in the Middle East and UAE region.
“WonderBotz is thrilled to be a part of the GLYNT.AI partner ecosystem,” said Paula Carneiro Cox, SVP of Business Development at WonderBotz, a leading US based process automation practice. “By combining GLYNT.AI sustainability data experts, and WonderBotz F&A Automation expertise, the Office of the CFO will have access to accurate, audit-ready emission data to sustainably transform business operations. With the addition of our ESG readiness reporting automation, our clients can meet the new climate disclosure mandates leveraging the latest Intelligent Automation technologies and delivery methods.”
“We’re creating a unique partnership with GLYNT.AI”, said Arvid Wang, CEO of Laiye.AI, a global leader in Intelligent automation. “Combining Laiye’s cutting-edge AI platform and GLYNT’s sustainability data services solves a difficult business and carbon footprint problem. We are eager to help companies understand and manage their ESG compliance exposure.”
“Loughridge Transformations is delighted to be a part of GLYNT.AI’s partner ecosystem.” said Jennifer Loughridge, Principal of Loughridge Transformation, a management consulting firm in Europe “The new standards require sustainability data that is verifiable and auditable. Together, we work with CFOs and the Office of Finance to ensure data is in place to meet the new ESG Reporting & Disclosure requirements. By partnering with sustainability data experts - GLYNT.AI, our clients can leverage the latest technologies to ensure that those data requirements are met and that their processes are efficient, effective and well-controlled.
Sustainability data from GLYNT is now available on Azure Cloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace. This simplifies the purchase of GLYNT’s Sustainability Data Services for cloud customers and enables access to a broad array of ecosystem partners.
ABOUT GLYNT
GLYNT is the first sustainability data service, enabling compliance, operational savings and climate finance opportunities for customers and partners around the globe. Our advanced machine learning accelerates and simplifies finance-grade and audit-ready sustainability data – emissions, energy, water and waste – for finance and sustainability teams. From data capture to climate finance, GLYNT data powers the business of climate. Learn more at glynt.ai
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer
GLYNT.AI
+1 214-435-4440
email us here