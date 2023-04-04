New Data Analysis Shows Direct Correlation Between Type 2 Diabetes and Diet/Exercise Levels

Data compares diet and excercise levels per state and the percentage of diagnosed Type 2 diabetics within that state. The data shows a positive correlation between the lifestyle factors and diagnosed diabetics in each state.
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Feet, a leader in the diabetic and orthopedic shoe industry, has released new data showing a direct correlation between a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, and a lack of exercise and poor diet. This data supports what many have long suspected – diet and exercise play a central role in the development of Type 2 diabetes and may also be instrumental in reducing symptoms of the disease.
Flow Feet used this data to create a compelling article and infographic showing the correlation for each state in the US, which can be accessed here. “We used data compiled by the CDC and the results were pretty conclusive,” explained Derek Roach, Co-Founder of Flow Feet. “It’s clear that eating one serving or less of fruits and vegetables and not getting enough physical activity daily dramatically increases an individual's chances of developing Type 2 diabetes.”
The new research shows that Guam has the highest percentage of diagnosed diabetics, followed by Puerto Rico, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Alaska, Colorado, North Dakota, and Vermont had the lowest incidence of Type 2 diabetes diagnoses. The data help explain these trends by connecting the dots between risk factors like obesity rates, types of food consumed, and the emphasis on physical activity within these areas.
“It’s important to understand that a poor diet and lack of exercise are contributing factors, not guarantees that someone will develop diabetes,” Roach continued. “The new research gives us a high-level overview of the entire nation and can help people make more informed decisions that lead to better health outcomes.”
Flow Feet also notes the increased likelihood of individuals suffering from Type 2 diabetes also may develop foot problems, such as neuropathy, poor circulation, or ulcers. These conditions can lead to amputation of a toe or even the entire foot. A diet rich in vegetables and fruits, as well as engaging in plenty of physical activity, can help reduce the risks of developing Type 2 diabetes and the associated health complications.
