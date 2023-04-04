IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability

Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) publishes Phase-15 Reliability Report adding to the extensive knowledge base on GaN reliability and mission robustness.

This report opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions.”
— Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and Co-Founder
EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC announces the publication of its Phase-15 Reliability Report, documenting continued work using test-to-fail methodology and adding specific reliability metrics and predictions for real world applications including solar optimizers, lidar sensors, and DC-DC converters.

This report presents the results of testing eGaN devices to the point of failure, which provides the information to identify intrinsic failure mechanisms of the devices. By identifying these intrinsic failure mechanisms, physics-based models that accurately project the safe operating life of a product over a more general set of operating conditions are developed. This is applied to information from real-world experience to determine mission robustness for specific applications.

This report is divided into night sections, each dealing with a different failure mechanism or application case:

Section 1: Voltage/temperature stress on the gate
Section 2: Voltage/temperature stress on the drain
Section 3: Safe operating area (SOA)
Section 4: Short-circuit robustness testing
Section 5: Mechanical force stress testing
Section 6: Thermo-mechanical stress
Section 7: Reliability test results for long-term lidar pulse stress conditions
Section 8: Using test-to-fail methodology to accurately predict how eGaN devices can last more than 25 years in solar applications
Section 9: Applying the physics-based model to real-world DC-DC converter use cases

According to Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC, “The release of EPC’s Phase-15 reliability report examines information from real-world experience that either confirms the laboratory-derived data or opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions.”

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: 908.619.9678 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com

Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

More From This Author
Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability
ePower™ Stage ICs Boost Power Density and Simplify Design Across Power Budgets
Sharge Selects GaN FETs from EPC for High-power USB PD Charger
View All Stories From This Author