Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) publishes Phase-15 Reliability Report adding to the extensive knowledge base on GaN reliability and mission robustness.
This report opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC announces the publication of its Phase-15 Reliability Report, documenting continued work using test-to-fail methodology and adding specific reliability metrics and predictions for real world applications including solar optimizers, lidar sensors, and DC-DC converters.
— Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and Co-Founder
This report presents the results of testing eGaN devices to the point of failure, which provides the information to identify intrinsic failure mechanisms of the devices. By identifying these intrinsic failure mechanisms, physics-based models that accurately project the safe operating life of a product over a more general set of operating conditions are developed. This is applied to information from real-world experience to determine mission robustness for specific applications.
This report is divided into night sections, each dealing with a different failure mechanism or application case:
Section 1: Voltage/temperature stress on the gate
Section 2: Voltage/temperature stress on the drain
Section 3: Safe operating area (SOA)
Section 4: Short-circuit robustness testing
Section 5: Mechanical force stress testing
Section 6: Thermo-mechanical stress
Section 7: Reliability test results for long-term lidar pulse stress conditions
Section 8: Using test-to-fail methodology to accurately predict how eGaN devices can last more than 25 years in solar applications
Section 9: Applying the physics-based model to real-world DC-DC converter use cases
According to Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC, “The release of EPC’s Phase-15 reliability report examines information from real-world experience that either confirms the laboratory-derived data or opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions.”
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.
Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com
Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: 908.619.9678 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube