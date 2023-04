Projected GaN Device Lifetime in Real World Applications Presented in EPC’s Phase 15 Report on GaN Reliability

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) publishes Phase-15 Reliability Report adding to the extensive knowledge base on GaN reliability and mission robustness.

This report opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions.” — Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and Co-Founder

EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023 -- EPC announces the publication of its Phase-15 Reliability Report, documenting continued work using test-to-fail methodology and adding specific reliability metrics and predictions for real world applications including solar optimizers, lidar sensors, and DC-DC converters This report presents the results of testing eGaN devices to the point of failure, which provides the information to identify intrinsic failure mechanisms of the devices. By identifying these intrinsic failure mechanisms, physics-based models that accurately project the safe operating life of a product over a more general set of operating conditions are developed. This is applied to information from real-world experience to determine mission robustness for specific applications.This report is divided into night sections, each dealing with a different failure mechanism or application case:Section 1: Voltage/temperature stress on the gateSection 2: Voltage/temperature stress on the drainSection 3: Safe operating area (SOA)Section 4: Short-circuit robustness testingSection 5: Mechanical force stress testingSection 6: Thermo-mechanical stressSection 7: Reliability test results for long-term lidar pulse stress conditionsSection 8: Using test-to-fail methodology to accurately predict how eGaN devices can last more than 25 years in solar applicationsSection 9: Applying the physics-based model to real-world DC-DC converter use casesAccording to Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC, "The release of EPC's Phase-15 reliability report examines information from real-world experience that either confirms the laboratory-derived data or opens new questions about mission robustness that leads to a deeper understanding of the behavior of GaN devices over a wide range of stress conditions."About EPCEPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.