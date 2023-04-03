Submit Release
Public Hearing: Proposed Amendments to ND Administrative Code

OMB's Human Resource Management Services (HRMS) Division, in cooperation with the State Personnel Board, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 18, 2023 to address proposed amendments to ND Administrative Code, Articles 4-01 and 4-07. The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in the Red River Room at the ND State Capitol, 600 East Boulevard, Ave., Bismarck ND. The purpose of the proposed amendments is to improve and clarify processes.

Public Hearing: Proposed Amendments to ND Administrative Code

