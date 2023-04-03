Doc2Doc Now Offers Personal Loans for Podiatrists

Podiatrists can now apply for a personal loan of up to $100,000, with doctor-preferred rates, through Doc2Doc, a LendTech focused on the medical space.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Podiatrists can now apply for a personal loan of up to $100,000, with doctor-preferred rates, through Doc2Doc, the premier LendTech company focused on the medical space.
Doc2Doc is proud to offer personal and commercial loans to podiatry residents and physicians who earned their Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). This expansion moves beyond Doc2Docs previous criteria of lending to physicians with an M.D., D.O., or MBBS degree and dentists with a DMD or DDS degree.
"We listened to our members and are excited to introduce our personal lending programs to Podiatric Physicians," states Dr. Kenton Allen, MD, MBA, Chief Growth Officer & Co-Founder of Doc2Doc. "We welcome our colleagues in the podiatry field and look forward to working with them and connecting them to our personal loan options at doctor-preferred rates," he adds.
Doc2Doc offers personal loans of up to $100,000, utilizing its proprietary in-house lending algorithm that is built to offer better options to doctors. The algorithm does this by using doctor-specific metrics that are not used by traditional financial Institutions.
About Doc2Doc
Founded in 2017 for doctors, by doctors, Doc2Doc is committed to providing financial products, including commercial and personal loans to doctors and dentists, at all stages of their careers.
Their goal is to empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their entire careers.
