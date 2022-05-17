Submit Release
Doc2Doc Announces Their First Diversity Grant Winner of 2022

Doc2Doc Loans for Doctors

At Doc2Doc, we are committed to diversity & want to support minority medical students in many ways. This includes developing 3 grant awards to help alleviate the increasing cost residency transition.”
— Zwade Marshall
UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doc2Doc, a doctor focused financial technology company, announces the winner of the first Diversity Grant of 2022.

The winner, Kala Hurst, is a DO candidate from PCOM Georgia who has Matched for Dermatology at Case Western Reserve University.

"At Doc2Doc, we are committed to diversity and want to support minority medical students in many ways. This includes developing three grant awards to help alleviate the increasing cost residency transition. In the 2022 graduation cycle, we are pleased to award three grants totaling $3,000 to our lucky winners", states Zwade Marshall, Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending.

About Doc2Doc
Doc2Doc was founded in 2017 by Doctors, for Doctors, and serves Personal Loans for Doctors.

Our goal is to empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their entire careers. We have developed a proprietary algorithm combining a borrower’s credit score with other physician-specific metrics that are not used by traditional financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.doc2doclending.com.

Ted Garber
Doc2Doc
+1 833-999-3627
ted@doc2doclending.com
Other

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


