Limited Edition (100) - Washington DC City CityKey.Art
Limited Edition (100) - Washington DC CityKey.Art
Washington, D.C. is effectively activating a public art fund to improve its infrastructure.”
— Marc Beckman
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington DC and DMA United collaborate to introduce a digital art collection on CityKey.Art, fighting urban blight.
The Vacant-to-Visual Limited Edition NFT Collection has been released by DMA United in cooperation with Washington, D.C. and the DC Department of Buildings. (DOB).
Starting on April 4, 2023, the NFTs will be sold exclusively on CityKey.Art. The first release will include three NFTs – the NFTs will cost between $85 - $100, and each will be an edition of 100. Additional releases will occur regularly, with the second set of three NFTs scheduled to be released three weeks later.
The special collection features local artists who were tapped to transform vacant, blighted buildings into artwork, with the goal of attracting investment into neighborhoods. The proceeds from the NFTs will benefit the artists.
“We are pleased that Washington, D.C. is launching the Vacant-to-Visual art collection on the City Key platform. CityKey.Art provides cities the ability to secure new and sustainable revenue streams by spotlighting insider knowledge not typically featured in tourism marketing, while simultaneously taking advantage of the new Web3 technology to support local artist initiatives. In this instance, Washington, D.C. is effectively activating a public art fund to improve its infrastructure.” states Marc Beckman, DMA United’s CEO.
“The Vacant-to-Visual Program was developed to improve the quality of life across the District of Columbia by transforming vacant properties into artistic sites,” stated DOB Acting Director Ernest Chrappah. “With CityKey.Art, Washington, D.C. can expand this meaningful program by utilizing new blockchain technology. Further, we can use NFTs to explore new economic opportunities for our residents, as well as build a safer Washington, D.C. for all.”
The first NFT drop will include nine works of art by three artists: Marlon McFly, Nia Keturah Calhoun, and JustRo Stephenson.
McFly’s work is the perfect mix of two prolific genres of contemporary art; pop and urban street art and has successfully exhibited in major international markets including New York, Paris, and Tokyo. McFly has collaborated with brands such as Nike, the MLB, NBA, Nickelodeon, Montana cans and Lucasfilms.
Nia Keturah Calhoun centers on the communal world built by Black Americans, focusing on real and imagined connections. She has exhibited with the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, at the Torpedo Gallery in Alexandria, VA, and in Johannesburg at the Ants Gallery. Her lyrical and mixed media works have been featured on/in BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Hypebeast, and the Washington Post.
Stephenson is an immersive visual storyteller and mechanical engineer who utilizes multiple visual mediums to execute his works. JustRo explores identity by immersing himself in the people, places, and things along his travels and explorations. The resultant work focuses on illustrating powerful and accessible stories he has gathered along the way.
DMA United, a New York-based creative agency, conceived of the City Key concept, and is working with the respective Mayors and City Officials to execute upon the City Key NFTs, including assisting in all aspects of the NFT creation and the relevant marketing supporting. The initial launch featured Reno, Nevada.
About DMA United:
DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that also provides representation services for individuals and brands. DMA United’s poly-cultural platform sits at the center of style and design; and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, entertainment, and technology. A sampling of clients includes Mastercard, Sony Music, Pepsi, Havaianas, Karl Lagerfeld, and Nelson Mandela.
For Media Inquiries:
Nancy Chanin
nancyc@dmaunited.com
For Business Inquiries:
Marc Beckman
marc@dmaunited.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.