Goulston & Storrs Announces 2023 Director Elevations

"We are thrilled to welcome these colleagues from across all of our offices into our directorship ranks. This is one of our largest classes of director elevations ever, and we are especially proud of the diversity and strength of this talented group," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "We look forward to their continued contributions to our clients and firm in their new, well-deserved roles."

Maura Brancaccio is a real estate attorney in the firm's New York office, where she represents landlords, tenants, sponsors, principals, and developers in commercial leasing and transactional matters. She has significant experience in leasing, ground leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and development. Brancaccio serves on the firm's Alumni Committee. She received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and her B.A. from Princeton University, where she was a proud member of the women's soccer team.

Ashley Brown is a real estate attorney in Boston, where she focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions for owners, developers, investors, and REITS. She counsels clients in connection with complex acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and joint ventures for office, industrial, life sciences, mixed-use, and multifamily residential properties across the country. Brown is a Paralegal Work Allocator, a member of the firm's Paralegal Evaluation Committee, and a co-chair of the firm's Parenting Affinity Group. She received her J.D., with honors, from the University of Connecticut School of Law and B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Frank Ditta is a real estate attorney in the firm's New York office, where he handles complex transactions up and down the capital stack and across asset classes. He represents institutions, REITS, investment funds, family offices, and operators on projects around the country including commercial real estate financings, portfolio transactions, C-PACE financings, 1031 exchanges, and distressed situations. Ditta served as member of the firm's Associate Liaison Committee since its inception until his elevation to director. He was recently named to the Best Lawyers in America® 2023 list of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law." He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the State University of New York at Albany.

Mariana Korsunsky is a Boston-based litigator who represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial, leasing, land use, real estate, shareholder, employment, and professional liability disputes. She counsels landlords and tenants, real estate developers, commercial and nonprofit entities, and medical and educational institutions, in addition to defending lawyers and law firms in professional liability and malpractice cases. She serves on the firm's Summer Committee. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston University.

Dave Lewis is a real estate attorney in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, where he focuses his practice on commercial real estate developments and transactions. He represents large institutional clients, including national REITs and District and regional developers, who develop, own, and operate mixed-use, multifamily, retail, office, hospitality, renewable energy, and professional sports projects in Washington, D.C., the Mid-Atlantic region, and other major urban markets nationwide. Lewis is a member of the firm's Alumni and Knowledge Management Committees. He also serves as co-chair of the D.C. Chapter of the Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization. Lewis received his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center, his master's degree in urban planning from Harvard University, and his B.S. from Duke University.

David Linhart is a land use attorney in the firm's Boston office, where he counsels developer and institutional clients on navigating complex, shifting regulatory environments to achieve project approvals. This involves site control matters, permitting strategies, confidentiality agreements, and coordination with project consultants, governmental authorities, lenders and investors, and utility companies. He is a member of the firm's Training Committee and Inclusion Advisory Committee. He is also involved with the firm's recently launched Building Equity™ initiative to create inroads for diverse real estate professionals. Linhart is a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2023 Fellow and serves on the Board of Opportunity Communities. He was recently named to Best Lawyers in America® 2023 lists of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law and Land Use and Zoning Law." He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his M. Eng. and B.S. from Cornell University.

Casey Milianta is a real estate attorney in the firm's New York office, where she represents purchasers and sellers on a variety of commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and financing. She also represents lenders and borrowers in commercial real estate mortgage and mezzanine financing transactions. She was recently named to the Best Lawyers in America® 2023 list of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law." She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Miami.

Julia Rosequist is a real estate lawyer in the firm's Boston office, where she focuses her practice on commercial real estate leasing, complex acquisitions and dispositions, and financing. She advises large office landlords and tenants, property owners, buyers, sellers, developers, and medical and educational institutions regarding properties primarily in the office, life sciences, mixed-use, retail, and multifamily residential sectors. She serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee, where she co-chairs the Gender Affinity Group. She was recently named a Massachusetts Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2022 and to the Best Lawyers in America® 2023 list of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law." She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston College Law School, her master's degree in urban and environmental policy and planning from Tufts University, and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond.

Allison Sherrier is a corporate attorney in the firm's New York office, where she represents middle market, private companies in M&A and corporate reorganization transactions. She has extensive experience counseling buyers and sellers in both domestic and cross-border M&A transactions across many industries including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and retail. Sherrier serves on the American Bar Association's Business Section, Mergers and Acquisitions Committee, Market Trends Subcommittee, and Private Target Study Working Group, which publishes the ABA Deal Points Studies. She is a member of the firm's Hiring Committee, Inclusion Advisory Committee, and Summer Committee. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Virginia.

