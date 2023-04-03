NYC SETS OUT NEW RULES FOR TRASH PLACEMENT ON CURB IN ATTEMPT TO REDUCE RAMPANT RAT POPULATION

Broadway Pest Services provides state of the art equipment along with over 50 years of knowledge to the challenge of reducing rats in NYC
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is here and along with it comes warmer weather. The city of NY has contended with the feisty vermin since its founding in 1624.
NYC is committed to waging war on pests with the recent appointment of a “Rat czar” to changing the time that trash is set out curbside.
The Adams administration is also rolling out free “rat academy” seminars to empower everyday New Yorker's and pest management pros alike to take up the fight. The sessions will be held both virtually and in-person in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.
Gene Miller President of one of NYC’s well known pest management firms Broadway Pest Control, applauds the mayor’s efforts to rid the city of rats. “ Having a focused approach to the management of the rat population makes sense, we have to couple these efforts with embracing new technology available along with educating residents and businesses alike on best practices. “
At Broadway Pest Services We continue to deliver expert pest control services to homes and commercial properties for over 50 years. Our local team is committed to tackling even the most severe infestations—pairing our experience with best-in-class treatments and genuine customer care to get the job done right the first time, every time. From bed bugs and cockroaches to rodents and moths, our licensed pros are here to keep your property pest-free.
Broadway Pest Services deploys state of the art technology in the fight against rodents from safe and effective CO2 treatment systems to ContraPest® a rodent pregnancy management program.
We can be seen patrolling the streets of New York in our fleet of “Tactical Pest Control Vehicles.”
Broadway Pest Services will bring their broad experience to solve all your pest control problems.
For an onsite analysis of your space reach out to Broadway First.
