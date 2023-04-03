USPA Donates Free School Security Plans in Response to Recent School Shootings

School Security Plans

Several schools have been offered a free security plan by USPA Nationwide Security, as well as armed guard service as a result of the Covenant School shooting.

Staffing armed guard positions with combat veterans is something that sets us apart. Their training coupled with real-world experience is what makes us so confident when we’re offering this to schools” — Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, a former Covenant School student stormed into the elementary school and killed six people, including three children, before being fatally shot by police.

In light of recent school shootings, USPA Nationwide Security is working directly with school administrators to plan for the safety and security of their students, teachers, and staff.

Bodycam footage of the incident in Nashville shows police officers responding to the call heard gunfire on the second floor and hurried up the stairs as the bangs grew louder. According to the video, Officer Engelbert, who was armed with an assault rifle, rounded a corner and fired several shots at the school shooter near a large window.

As Officer Collazo advanced, he appeared to shoot the person on the ground four times with a handgun while yelling, “Stop moving!” After the officers approached the person, they moved a gun away and then radioed, “Suspect down! Suspect down!”

As a result of the video, it is possible to gain a greater understanding of the timeline of the shooting and the police response. Initially, a 911 call was received about the shooting at 10:13 a.m., and the shooter was killed 14 minutes later, according to police. Engelbert's bodycam footage of him entering the school and shooting the attacker lasts about three to four minutes.

There are approximately 200 students enrolled in the Covenant School, which is a private Christian school. According to its website, the school is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

A swift police response prevented further damage, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Brian Fitzgibbons USPA Nationwide Security’s Director of Security Operations said, “Officer Collazo’s heroic actions not only speak to his individual character, but also display the training he received as a rifleman in the United States Marine Corps. Officer Collazo can be heard pushing the officers with him forward - with the speed and violence of action required to win in a close quarters battle scenario.”

USPA Nationwide Security’s team of former Navy SEALs, Rangers and Delta Force operators bring a wealth of experience in both security and implementing training. The specialized Schools team will work closely with school staff to ensure that security plans integrate seamlessly into the daily operations of the school.

“Staffing the armed guard positions with combat veterans is something that sets us apart,” Fitzgibbons said. “Their training coupled with real-world experience is what makes us so confident when we’re offering this service to schools.”

USPA’s offering provides schools with a no cost security plan that includes a detailed assessments on threats, access controls, surveillance & monitoring, communications, response and training drills.

About USPA Nationwide Security