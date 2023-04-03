Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,269 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Celebrates National Public Health Week

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health and its partners are recognizing National Public Health Week, April 3-9, 2023, by promoting the importance of public health. 

“Public health is critical to empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This week is a great way to not only highlight the importance of this field, but also to recognize Bureau for Public Health employees who work day in and day out to assure and advance safety and health for the people of our great state.”​

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 3-9, 2023 as National Public Health Week in West Virginia.

 

iStock-1180156833.jpg 

This year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health” with a focus on how cultural connections and intersections affect health, well-being and the public health system. Click here for a list of daily themes and follow DHHR’s social channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn – as each topic is highlighted throughout the week.

To learn more about DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bph. Click here to view and apply  for careers in the public health field.


You just read:

DHHR Celebrates National Public Health Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more