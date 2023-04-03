Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® Celebrates Their 100th Year This June

Laconia Motorcycle Week Turns 100

June 10th-18th, 2023 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

It’s hard to believe we’re just a couple months away from number 100” — Charlie St. Clair

LACONIA, NH, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s oldest motorcycle rally® returns to Laconia, New Hampshire June 10-18. Although there were a few pauses because of world events, Laconia remains the longest running rally, more than a decade older than its sister rallies, Daytona and Sturgis. What started as a small gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts back in 1916, slowly gained momentum over the years, culminating at its peak in the early 2000’s with over 400,000 attending. Over time and through various national economic shifts, the Rally manages an average of 325,000 each year. Motorcycle Week features live music, racing at nearby New Hampshire Motor Speedway, organized gypsy tours and signature events such as the Gunstock Hill Climb, a popular spectator event where amateur riders kick up dirt in dramatic fashion as they race up a 70-meter ski jump.

This year’s rally will include special celebrations paying homage to its milestone year as well as a return of the Hill Climb Expo, a throwback race showcasing vintage motorcycles racing up Laconia’s famed Tower Street, site of the original hill climb that eventually moved to Gunstock.

The rally is expected to draw exceptional interest this year given its historical significance, with riders expected from across the country, Canada and beyond. Attendees are encouraged to make their lodging reservations now and plan ahead for the anticipated extra travel time.

“It’s hard to believe we’re just a couple months away from number 100,” says Charlie St. Clair, the event’s Executive Director. “Laconia Motorcycle Week is clearly one of New Hampshire’s signature events, certainly one of the most recognized in all of New England. I think it’s endured over the years because it captures the American spirit of freedom, individualism and adventure. Doesn’t that pretty much sum up what riding is all about?”

