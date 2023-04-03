Five businesses named as finalists in Wisconsin’s Main Street Place-Makeover Contest

There were 2,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,441 in the last 365 days.
Winner to receive up to $5,000 to enhance outdoor space
MADISON, WI. APRIL 3, 2023 – Five downtown businesses from around the state have been named as finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Place-Makeover Contest. One lucky winner will receive design assistance and up to $5,000 in outdoor space enhancements.
This year’s contest allowed businesses in the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street communities and 89 Connect Communities to nominate underused spaces that could be enhanced to complement their business. The winning business will receive up to $5,000 in matching funds to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.
“Vibrant downtowns use their spaces in thoughtful ways to complement local businesses, draw in visitors and enhance quality of life for residents,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Like WEDC’s other successful makeover contests, the Place-Makeover Contest gives businesses and communities an opportunity to think creatively about their downtown spaces and highlight successful examples of placemaking from across the state.”
A wide variety of alleyways, patios, sidewalk terraces, parking lots and vacant spaces not contributing to the vibrancy of downtown were nominated for the makeover. Applicant spaces were evaluated based on their overall visibility and the space’s potential to positively impact the business and surrounding district.
The five finalists are:
The winner will be announced in mid-April. The winning businesses will spend several months working with Main Street staff and placemaking and landscape design consultants from Ayres Associates on a renovation plan. The transformed space will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials later this summer.
All eligible community spaces submitted for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and improve their business.
Here are details on the finalists:
In its second year, the Place-Makeover Contest is an initiative of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a comprehensive revitalization program overseen by WEDC and designed to promote the historic and economic redevelopment of traditional business districts in Wisconsin.
The 2022 Place-Makeover focused on public spaces and helped Lake Mills re-imagine an alleyway into the Legendary Lane pedestrian walkway.
Communities selected to join the Main Street and Connect Communities programs receive technical support and training needed to restore their Main Streets to centers of community activity and commerce. The programs are affiliated with the nationwide program managed by the National Main Street Center, and many Wisconsin communities have been recognized nationally for their innovative initiatives and impactful outcomes.
For more information visit Wisconsin Main Street or Connect Communities Programs.