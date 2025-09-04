Gov. Evers, WEDC Announce Milwaukee Tool to Invest $42 Million, Create 300 High-Skill Jobs in Wisconsin

State supporting expansion with up to $4.5 million in performance-based tax credits

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today announced that Milwaukee Tool is further expanding its footprint in Wisconsin with a $42 million investment in its newest facility in Menomonee Falls, supported by up to $4.5 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax credits from WEDC. This marks another major milestone in the nearly decade-long partnership between Milwaukee Tool and WEDC, one that continues to drive job creation and investment in Southeast Wisconsin.

“Milwaukee Tool continues to exemplify the innovation, excellence, and quality that Wisconsin is known for, and we are glad to be ensuring their continued growth and success in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank Milwaukee Tool’s leadership for their continuing commitment to our state, our workers, and our communities as we continue to work together to build a 21st-century workforce and economy for our state.”

The company announced its purchase of a 22-acre property at 100 Heritage Reserve late last year. Over the next several years, the expansion is expected to create approximately 300 new high-skill jobs, adding to Milwaukee Tool’s already significant presence in the state.

“Milwaukee Tool is a Wisconsin success story and an economic powerhouse for the Milwaukee region and the entire state,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “We are pleased to be able to assist the company as it continues to grow in Wisconsin by leaps and bounds.”

Since its partnership began with Milwaukee Tool in 2016, WEDC has authorized more than $75 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits to support the company’s growth. In return, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $420 million in capital expenditures and expanded its Wisconsin workforce by over four times, from 900 employees in 2016 to more than 4,000 today. The company has also established advanced research and development and manufacturing operations in Brookfield, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie.

“We’re grateful for WEDC’s continued support as we expand in Menomonee Falls. This investment isn’t just about adding jobs—it’s about strengthening our ability to innovate, grow, and lead from right here in Wisconsin,” said Milwaukee Tool Chief Financial Officer Christine Delisle. “Our team is proud to continue building the future of manufacturing in a state that’s been central to our story for over a century.”

Today’s news was welcomed by the Milwaukee 7 (M7) Regional Economic Partnership, an economic development entity that specifically supports businesses that export goods and services outside of the regions it represents. M7 represents Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

“We are thrilled to see Milwaukee Tool’s ongoing investment and expansion in the region,” said M7 Executive Director Rebecca Gries. “Their growth reflects both the strength of our region’s talent pipeline and our ability to fuel a company that is consistently setting new standards for innovation in the industry.”

Founded in Milwaukee in 1924, Milwaukee Tool develops job site solutions for the construction trades worldwide. Headquartered in Brookfield, the company is especially known for its cordless power tools, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tools.

