Sateera Sdn. Bhd. Launches Revolutionary Sateera Formulation for Skin Diseases

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sateera Sdn. Bhd., a leading biotech company, has announced the launch of its latest breakthrough product, the Sateera Formulation. This revolutionary new product is designed to treat a variety of skin-related disorders and is set to transform the way we approach skincare.
The Sateera Formulation is a result of years of research and development by Sateera Biotech's team of experts. It contains a unique blend of natural compounds that have been scientifically proven to be effective in treating a range of skin conditions. Unlike other skincare products on the market, the Sateera Formulation is free from harmful chemicals and has no known side effects.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), skin diseases affect more than one billion people worldwide, and the number is increasing. Skin diseases can have a profound impact on a person's quality of life and can cause significant physical and emotional distress. The WHO estimates that skin diseases account for 1.79% of the total global disease burden.
"Skin diseases can be debilitating and impact a person's quality of life. We are thrilled to launch the Sateera Formulation, which has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people suffering from skin-related disorders," said Sateera founder Dato Loh.
Sateera Formulation's unique blend of natural compounds provides a two-pronged approach to skincare. It reduces inflammation and irritation in the affected areas while also promoting healthy skin. This helps to alleviate symptoms and promote healing, leading to smoother, healthier skin.
"Sateera Biotech is committed to providing safe and effective treatments for a range of skin-related disorders. Our Sateera Formulation is a testament to this commitment, and we are proud to offer it to the public," said Mr. Loh.
The Sateera Formulation is now available for strategic partnerships/collaborations. For more information on the Sateera Formulation and its benefits, please visit https://www.sateera.com/
About Sateera Formulation:
Our sustainably harvested natural ingredient by SATEERA® is enriched with a distinct mixture of many organic compounds, including potent antioxidants and antimicrobial properties with a wide extensibility in personal care products.
SATEERA® is very integrated and able to adapt into various personal care product categories such as intimate feminine wash series, body lotion, body wash, soap, facial beauty products, perfumes, shampoo and conditioner, hair products, ointments, and various disinfectants and oral care products.
No more harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, and embrace the power of nature. Incorporating SATEERA® into your daily routine can significantly improve the results.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.