Webinar Series On The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure Continues On April 18th

Covering retail, commercial and governmental fleets, the webinar seeks to educate and contextualize key elements of building and managing EV charging networks
Through this webinar series we’re addressing the critical topics ranging from synchronizing vehicles with charging stations to supporting grid load-balancing to asset monitoring and management.”
— Brenda Cucci, Partner for Global Sustainability, IBM
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Information industry leader IBM, EV infrastructure platform developer Terbine and leading industry experts will hold a webinar designed to give fleet operators, state and local officials, engineering firms and contractors the education that they require to design, implement and operate EV charging networks. The webinar, part of The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure series, will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 8AM Pacific / 11AM Eastern. The one-hour session is virtual and free to attend. Titled Creating The Electronic Infrastructure for EV Fleets, it will feature Bonnie Datta of Plug to Grid Strategies as well as Kristin Slanina of ParkMyFleet.
Educating Managers About The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure
The key objective of the webinar series is to provide a concise and complete overview of implementation necessities that will successfully deliver digital capabilities for EV infrastructure. Guest speakers include industry experts in EV charging, electrical utility load-balancing, vehicle range management, ecosystem partnerships and other important subject areas. Topics covered include system goals, design, realtime monitoring and management, along with how to develop the reports required in order for states to receive federal government funding.
- National and regional fleet operators
- Rental companies (both retail and commercial)
- Interstate trucking companies
- State transportation, energy and air quality agencies
- Engineering and construction firms bidding on EV charging installations
- Power utilities including renewable energy providers
- EV manufacturers
- Counties and cities planning charging networks
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. we help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. more than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat Openshift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. all of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.
About Terbine
Terbine applies machine learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company’s software-based platform, TerbineLink, is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all. www.terbine.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.