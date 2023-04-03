Wyoming Business Council Opens Applications for Wyoming Venture Capital

About Wyoming Venture Captial (WYVC)

WYVC utilizes two investment strategies to fill a gap in equity funding and support the growth of Wyoming entrepreneurs. The program targets contributing 20 percent to selected funds or companies’ fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50 percent contribution, or $5 million.

WYVC Investment Strategies:

Funds Strategy: With a $23.4 million allocation, this strategy allows WYVC to make limited partnership (LP) investments in Wyoming-focused seed or early-stage venture capital (VC) funds. The Funds Strategy is committed to requiring an overwhelming majority of its subsequent investments in Wyoming-based companies.

Direct Strategy: The gap in follow-on funding is directly addressed by the Direct Strategy where WYVC can participate in funding rounds for Wyoming companies. With $35 million allocated, this strategy will make equity co-investments in startup companies headquartered across the state.

Ultimately, both strategies are designed to support in-state companies and to help bridge the early gaps in startup equity funding.