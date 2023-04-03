Acarix accelerates US commercialization into 30 additional states

Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, today announced a strategic sales partnership with CompleMed, LLC, a national sales organization focusing on the US cardiology market. This partnership expands Acarix sales organization with 16 additional sales teams covering initially 30 new states across the United States, reaching a current geographic market coverage of 43 states.
"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Acarix, whose reputation in the US market continues to grow”, stated Mike Buie, President of CompleMed. “The CADScor System has captured our attention as an exceptional solution for early assessment of patients with non-acute chest pain, which is an increasingly complex and resource demanding issue in the US healthcare system. We look forward to making a difference together with the Acarix team."
"We are excited to announce our new partnership with CompleMed, whose sizeable and capable sales team will enable us to expand our geographic coverage rapidly into additional states. We are eager to expand our US footprint to continue to build on our momentum and bring the CADScor System to even more patients. This well-planned expansion aligns well with our growth strategy and reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients." said Acarix President & CEO, Helen Ljungdahl Round.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283,
email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.