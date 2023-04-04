CABINETM INTRODUCES DATA MAPS FOR MARKETING TECHNOLOGY STACKS

Marketing, Sales and Revenue Operations Teams Can Dive Deep into Documenting Integration Details, Creating a Comprehensive Data Library for their Tech Stacks
FRAMINGHAM, MA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetM Inc., the technology management platform for marketing, sales and revenue operations, today announced it has added Data Map functionality to its Stack Map visualization and reporting software, enabling CabinetM users to document all the details of each integration in their Technology Stack down to the field level. Data Maps make it easy to maintain and manage individual integration details and create a comprehensive data dictionary and library, eliminating the need to continually search for integration information.
“Having a comprehensive view of all integrations provides the big picture needed when deciding how to add and integrate additional products within tech stacks, and aids in troubleshooting integration failures,” said Anita Brearton, CabinetM founder and CEO.
Data Maps V1 is available now at no additional cost to CabinetM’s paid subscribers. Included in V1 is the ability to:
- Create and edit a data map between any two products
- Pre-set column selections to simplify data map creation
- View the Data Map within the Stack Map or Stack Annotations
- Download the data map into an Excel spreadsheet
- Share the Data Map with colleagues via a custom URL
- Create multiple versions of a data map in order to track data map evolution
Data Maps is open to interested beta testers, in addition to the CabinetM customer community, to help prioritize the next set of features. Participants can sign up here for 14-day free trials, and active participants will receive CabinetM swag and a subscription discount.
About CabinetM
CabinetM helps modern marketing and sales teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 15,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of almost 1,000 marketing stacks that have been built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com
