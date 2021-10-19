CabinetM Powers Its Stack Map Visualization Software With New Template Library For Viewing And Reporting On Technology

Users Can View Marketing Technology in the Context of Sales Funnel, Customer Journey And Technology Plan, and Build Their Own Library of Backdrops

The new stack templates make it possible, in less than five minutes, to select or upload a template to reflect the proper lens to view technology, and quickly build a visualization for reporting.” — Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO

.About CabinetMCabinetM created and defined the marketing technology management (MTM) category. Their MTM platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive database of over 15,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1. FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the marketing technology management platform, today announced it has released a broad set of templates for visualizing and reporting on technology. The new templates make it simple for enterprise subscribers to map the visualizations they have created inside CabinetM Stack Maps and view their technology against a variety of different models (e.g. Sales funnel, Customer Journey) or create a technology roadmap in minutes, eliminating the need to spend hours working inside an external diagramming tool. In addition, CabinetM has enabled Stack Map backdrops so enterprise subscribers can upload and maintain any number of internally developed templates to address the specific needs of the company."Over the past year, our users have been asking for new ways to view their data," said Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO and cofounder. "Now, in less than five minutes, our enterprise subscribers can take the technology they are already managing inside CabinetM, click a few links to select or upload a template to reflect the lens through which they want to view their technology, and then drag and drop their logos into place."Currently, CabinetM offers templates related to technology roadmaps, the sales funnel, and customer journey, as well as the Martech Canvas developed by the MartechTribe."Communicating the value of marketing technology to various stakeholders in the company is a key challenge for Marketing Operations teams," said Frans Riemersma, Founder of MartechTribe. "We developed the Martech Canvas as a simple model to map technology to the end-to-end marketing process, and are happy that CabinetM is making it available to their users through their latest functionality!"Stack MapsStack Maps is CabinetM's visualization and reporting software that makes it easy to view and report on the integration points, customer data flows, and gaps within marketing technology stacks. With the click of a button, Stack Maps takes the documentation being maintained inside CabinetM's stack configurators, and creates a visualization of the marketing technology stack showing all integration points, flows and notes.Using Stack Maps, enterprise subscribers can:• Visualize and report on all integration details and data flows within their stack.• Save snapshots of different views based on needs.• Click on each integration link in the Stack Map to see how products are integrated, the direction of the data flow, and any relevant integration details.• Isolate products to identify critical dependencies and avoid a disaster when a product is removed from the stack.• See non-integrated products alongside those that are integrated to make it easy to identify integration requirements.• Show stack layers behind the Stack Map to see how products are categorized.• Export the Stack Map as a png, and integration notes as a pdf.• See product overviews inside the Stack Map.Pricing and AvailabilityCabinetM's new backdrop library for Stack Maps is available now at no charge to Professional and Enterprise subscription users.

Stack Maps just got better with the addition of new stack templates and the ability to build your own template library for visualization and reporting.