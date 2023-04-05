POWER PLATE NEW MASSAGE GUN WITH BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY NOW AVAILABLE GLOBALLY

The All-New Power Plate Pulse 3.0 has improved performance on every measure - plus the first ever with antimicrobial coating, for the Ultimate User Experience

USA , April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Power Plate, the global leader in vibration equipment for over 23 years and the choice of professional athletes, celebrities, health professionals and fitness enthusiasts around the world, is proud to introduce a completely upgraded Power PlatePulseTM massage gun to their renowned lineup of the world’s best vibration products. The Power Plate Pulse is a powerful, yet lightweight, whisper quiet full size handheld massager designed to relax, rejuvenate, and repair muscles better than ever before.The Pulse now bests the competition on every measure: Featuring an industry leading six vibration intensity levels, including settings gentler than leading brands to meet the needs of a wider user base including the aging population and those with sensitive body areas requiring treatment, a longer-lasting 6-hour battery life from a single charge, the quietest among leading brands and is 20% lighter than its predecessor. The Pulse also includes six unique attachments to optimize preparation and recovery needs, including the fork, small flat, large flat, thumb, small ball and large ball. Each feature has been thoughtfully designed to ensure users are getting the best-in-class experience.Another significant feature of the new Pulse is the addition of an innovative antimicrobial coating, which helps stop the spread of everyday germs and bacteria*. The Pulse now gives consumers ultimate bacterial protection when in use at the gym, spa or with athletic teams.“Our new Pulse is the most effective, efficient and technologically advanced massage gun available on the market,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate. “Our mission at PHS is to continuously innovate and find new ways to help people move, feel and perform their best. The new Power Plate Pulse offers the best combination of everything our customers have told us they want, plus a way to better ensure cleanliness and safety.”Offered in matte red and matte black, the Power Plate Pulse is now available at select retail locations and other authorized Power Plate distributors and online retailers worldwide.About Power PlatePower Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, time-saving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.*Staphylococcus Aureus ATC 65853p, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae ATTC 4352 and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

