An Innovative Process Management Technologies Company
An Innovative Process Management Technologies Company”
— Bryan Boutte
SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCM-T ANNOUNCES VALUE ADDED RESALE (VAR) AGREEMENT WITH ABETECH FOR SUPPLYLINQ™ TECHNOLOGY
AbeTech, a national mobile computing, asset tracking, and automation solution provider, partners with SCM-T, an IIoT-enabled asset management, and supply chain software technology company, to deliver comprehensive supply chain management capabilities.
AbeTech’s comprehensive solution will combine Zebra IIoT technology and AbeTech deployment and support expertise with SCM-T software technologies.
Customer value will include operational automation and management, increased process accuracy, and overall reduction of operational costs.
SCM Technologies LLC (SCM-T), an innovative asset management and supply chain software technology provider, and Abraham Technical Services, Inc. (AbeTech), a solutions provider of intelligent automation technologies, have reached an agreement for AbeTech to utilize and resell SCM-T’s SupplyLinQ™ software application suite and platform.
To achieve supply chain operational efficiency and management, customers require three core capabilities:
• Automation: Process automation reduces human error and increases efficiency within the supply chain.
• Transparency: Data and information transparency between various systems and staff is required for effective management.
• Intelligence: Operational intelligence and analytics are the cornerstones for decision-making, projections, and improvements
Focusing on the supply chain management capabilities across industries such as manufacturing, retail, and agricultural, AbeTech plans to provide comprehensive enterprise solutions to value-added operations at the shop floor level. This includes operations such as:
• Item shipping and validation management
• Item receiving and validation management
• Item inventory management
• Item movement management (e.g., picking and put-away)
SCM-T President, Bryan Boutté, said, “Our goal is to provide Automation, Transparency, and Intelligence to the supply chain industry segment, Working with a leading solution provided such as AbeTech, offers the market with a complete environment consisting of IIoT software, hardware, and services.”
AbeTech CRO, Rick Segal, said “Our clients require more than item track and trace. They require automation and operational controls. Leveraging SCM-T’s SupplyLinQ™ technologies, AbeTech can bring enormous value to our clients faster.”
About SCM Technologies, LLC (SCM-T)
SCM Technologies, LLC (SCM-T), based in Somerset, New Jersey, is an enterprise software technologies company providing asset management and supply chain software and SaaS environments.
The company’s products and services work with industry-leading IIoT hardware and software, blockchain and data analysis systems, ERP and WMS systems, and multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies.
SCM-T technologies are the cornerstone of providing operational automation, transparency, and intelligence and are focused on advancing a customer’s supply chain capabilities. SCM-T products provide capabilities such as Item Tracking, Workflow Processing, Task Management, Event Management, and Comprehensive Analytics across a growing number of industries. SCM-T works through Value-Added Resellers that primarily target manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, automotive, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, and other industries. www.scm-t.com
About Abraham Technical Services, Inc. (AbeTech)
AbeTech is a trusted advisor for manufacturing, warehouse, and logistics companies, providing cutting-edge mobility, asset tracking, RFID, and industrial automation solutions with a focus on client satisfaction. The company’s expert engineers and solution architects have deep competency and experience in manufacturing, warehouse, and logistics. When choosing solutions to meet clients’ objectives, decisions are based on proven use cases and real-world experience. Client outcomes include increased efficiency, improved visibility, optimized workflows, and reduced costs. www.abetech.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.