AiS and PCB Apps – Strategic Partnership Combining ERP with Asset Management to Provide Comprehensive SCM solutions
Global ERP company partners with IIoT-enabled asset management solutions company to deliver comprehensive supply chain capabilitiesSOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiS and PCB Apps Announce Strategic Partnership Combining ERP with Asset Management to Provide Comprehensive Supply Chain Management solutions
• Global ERP company partners with IIoT-enabled asset management and supply chain solutions company to deliver comprehensive supply chain capabilities.
• Integrated solution will combine PCB Apps ERP technology and solution capabilities with AiS’s enterprise asset management and supply chain capabilities.
• Customers gain enhanced supply chain management capabilities, operational efficiency, improved analytics and increased collaboration across the customer’s internal systems.
• The AiS and PCB Apps will enable dataflow between IIoT operational environments and corporate enterprise systems to reliably collect, track, report, and verify supply chain events in a comprehensive SCM environment.
Asset Intelligence Solutions (“AiS”), an Innovative Asset Management and Supply Chain Solutions Provider, and PCB Apps, a Business Applications Service Provider, are teaming up to provide integrated ERP, WMS and IIoT technologies for end-to-end SCM processes, dataflow, system integration, and asset management tracking and tracing capabilities.
To achieve supply chain operational efficiency and management, Customers require three core capabilities: automation, transparency and intelligence. Process automation reduces human error and increases efficiency within the supply chain. Data and information transparency between various systems and staff is required for effective management. Operational intelligence and analytics are the cornerstone for decision making, projections and improvements.
AiS and PCB App are coming together to solve these challenges. The integrated solution will combine AiS’s enterprise asset management and supply chain analytics capabilities with PCB Apps’ pre-built ERP/WMS solutions. Partners are able to confidently determine, define and deliver comprehensive SCM solutions. Unlike other supply chain management providers, AiS and PCB Apps are able to reliably integrate processes, data and systems to collect, track, report, and verify supply chain operations.
PCB Apps CEO, Nag Karaka, said “our customers require automation and full traceability of their assets. This partnership with AiS will enable our customers to take a deep look at their supply chain operations within and across their partners, and provide greater efficiency and operational performance. PCB Apps and AiS’s comprehensive solutions provides significant options for companies looking to restructure their supply chain to meet growing operational demands and oversight. Further, our joint program allows users to manage their supply chain data, monitor inefficiencies, and audit their progress.”
“Our clients have a unique opportunity to turn supply chain automation and transparency into a competitive advantage,” said Bryan Boutté, AiS President. “AiS already provides supply chain automation and analytics using leading IIoT and business intelligence technologies. Tight integration with PCB Apps ERP and WMS solutions provide the end-to-end management of the supply chain to all stakeholders. Enabling harmonization of people, process and data on SCM events at all levels. In partnership with PCB Apps, our customers will have local and enterprise tracing, tracking, visibility and accountability they need to meet their digital supply chain and business initiatives.”
About Asset Intelligence Solutions (“AiS”)
Asset Intelligence Solutions, LLC (“AiS”), based in Somerset, New Jersey, is an enterprise asset management and supply chain solutions company leveraging industry leading IIoT hardware and software, blockchain and data analysis technologies, and multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies. AiS utilizes these technologies to provide operational automation, transparency, and intelligence focused on advancing a customer’s supply chain capabilities. AiS’s SCM solutions deliver product tracing, improved visibility, unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, and comprehensive analytics across a growing number of industries. AiS primarily targets manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, automotive, agriculture, food and beverage, retail and other industries. www.AssetIntelSols.com
About PCB Apps
PCB Apps, a Business Applications Service Provider, delivering the hybrid cloud and digital transformation solutions drawing on industry best practices and deep technology expertise. We at PCB Apps, apply agile methodologies with waterfall base, enabling the business enterprises by delivering seamless customer experience (UI/UX/CX), business efficiency and actionable insights. We leverage a spectrum of technologies such as: Oracle, SAP, INFOR, EPICOR, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, and MuleSoft, AI, ML, Blockchain, RPA, Big Data Analytics, AI & Cognitive Computing, Internet of Things, Cloud, Security etc. Serving customers in 22 countries across the Americas, Europe, MEA and APAC. Our capabilities span across business consulting, managed services, product engineering, digital business solutions, infrastructure management and security services. We deliver industry solutions such as Industrial Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Engineering & Services, Agriculture & Food, and eCommerce, and others. www.pcbapps.com
