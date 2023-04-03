AAE Speakers Bureau Releases 2023 Speaking Industry Benchmark Report

In early 2023, more than 500 event professionals were surveyed to generate greater visibility and insight into both sides of the speaking industry – event organizers who book speakers, and professional speakers who captivate audiences.
The 2023 report, a follow-up to the company’s award-winning 2022 Speaking Industry Benchmark Report covers topics including the impact of economic uncertainty on 2023 event plans, priorities that event organizers have when booking speakers, and trends and predictions on the state of the speaking industry in 2023.
In this report, several significant findings emerged, including:
- 81.25% of event organizers said they are concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty on their 2023 event plans.
- The three things that make speakers most likely to accept an offer are whether the event pays their ideal fee (62.76%), whether the topic is relevant to their expertise (61.38%), and whether the event or organization aligns with their values (41.38%).
- The most important goals event organizers have for their booked speakers are audience engagement (69.57%), education for the audience (51.63%), and increased attendance (41.03%).
- When a topic might be controversial, 72.83% of event organizers are likely to request some speech modifications from a keynote speaker, and 95.86% of speakers are happy to oblige.
- Event organizers are planning 26% more events in 2023, and speakers on topics surrounding Corporate Culture will be increasingly in demand this year.
“This 2023 Speaking Industry Benchmark Report, while purely a prediction, gives us all a clearer look at the months ahead, opening the door to better informed, data-driven decisions,” said Greg Friedlander, CEO and Founder of AAE Speakers Bureau. “Thanks to the hundreds of participants who shared their insights, we are in a better position to create dynamic event experiences for attendees in 2023."
All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.
