AssetWatch® Named A Top Workplace in Columbus C.E.O. Magazine

This award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback. The esteemed Top Workplace recognition is proof that AssetWatch puts its’ people first.
— AssetWatch CEO, Brian Graham
WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AssetWatch, Inc., a leading condition monitoring and predictive maintenance organization, has been named a Top Workplace in the Columbus C.E.O. Magazine. The award is based solely on the feedback employees offered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage in 2022. Companies that earn a spot on the Top Workplaces list have demonstrated a commitment to creating a positive work environment where employees feel valued, appreciated, and supported.
This year, only 92 companies made the list, and AssetWatch, Inc. is proud to be among them and ranked #4 in its category. The survey asked employees to rate their experience with the company on a variety of topics, including work-life balance, job satisfaction, alignment to company goals and objectives, and overall company culture.
“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said AssetWatch CEO, Brian Graham. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our employees and our dedication to building and sustaining a workplace culture that fosters engagement, growth, collaboration, and innovation.”
AssetWatch has grown rapidly in the past three years since bringing its best-in-class condition monitoring sensors and AI-powered software to the industrial market, even ranking #280 on the Inc 5000 list. One employee commented in the survey, “We are building a truly amazing company, and everyone is as excited as I am about it. You can feel the excitement and passion in our team each and every day." Another employee noted, “I get to make a real impact on the company and for our customers.”
AssetWatch, Inc. is dedicated to providing the best possible service to its customers, and this award is an affirmation of the hard work and dedication of the team.
ABOUT ASSETWATCH
AssetWatch is a leader in predictive maintenance solutions, providing a rapidly deployable, end-to-end remote condition monitoring service. Their solutions eliminate unplanned downtime and optimize operations for global manufacturers by simplifying the predictive maintenance process through a network of wireless sensors and communication hubs, cutting-edge software, and condition monitoring engineers. By combining predictive analytics with the prescriptive insights of a certified expert, AssetWatch gives you way more than just the standard "pass/fail". They truly are a partner in the journey, helping change the culture of maintenance and reliability teams from reactive to proactive.
Learn more at assetwatch.com.
