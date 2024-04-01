AssetWatch & Mitsui Knowledge Industry Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced Maintenance Solutions in Japan
This partnership marks a significant milestone for AssetWatch as we expand into Japan in the pursuit of operational excellence and reliability.”WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssetWatch, Inc., a leading provider of predictive maintenance solutions, and Mitsui Knowledge Industry (MKI), a pioneer in IT solutions and services, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming industrial maintenance in Japan.
— AssetWatch CEO, Brian Graham
Through this collaboration, MKI will integrate and offer AssetWatch's innovative condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions to its extensive customer base, further enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing unplanned downtime across various industries. The collaboration will also offer AssetWatch customers with facilities in Japan to receive the same exceptional proactive maintenance services they are accustomed to in North America.
Pairing AssetWatch's proficiency in AI-driven predictive maintenance and condition monitoring with MKI's substantial technological capabilities and notable market presence in Japan provided the perfect conditions for a partnership. Together, AssetWatch and MKI are committed to driving digital transformation and advancing proactive maintenance cultures, ensuring Japanese industries remain competitive on the global stage.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone for AssetWatch as we expand into Japan in the pursuit of operational excellence and reliability,” said AssetWatch CEO, Brian Graham. “MKI shares in our vision for a future where downtime is a thing of the past.”
“We are thrilled to be appointed AssetWatch’s strategic partner in Japan,” said Sho Nagamatsu, Executive General Manager of MKI. “We look forward to meeting and surpassing those expectations as we help our Japanese customers increase operational efficiency utilizing the industry’s leading comprehensive sustainable monitoring AI-driven predictive maintenance service.”
About AssetWatch
AssetWatch is a leader in end-to-end condition monitoring and AI-driven predictive maintenance, providing solutions that detect, resolve, and prevent machine issues before they lead to failure.
About MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (MKI)
As the name “Mitsui Knowledge Industry” suggests, MKI Group has been providing its clients with various services relating to information systems and IT infrastructure by leveraging the knowledge and technological capabilities it has accumulated for over 50 years.
