Founders Of Yacht Charter Business HELM Retake Control Of Company

Harrison-Hill and Morgan sold HELM to Borrow a Boat in June 2021 and continued to work within the group driving the brand and wider business forward. The agreement gave HELM stability during a turbulent macroeconomic climate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2021, HELM have gone from strength to strength culminating in an incredibly successful 2 years, delivering almost 700 booked charters in 2022 alone (and on course for over 1,000 charters for summer 2023). The brand is advancing at a strong speed, building upon strong relationships with clients and selected fleet operators around the world.
HELM’s proven, scalable business model and clear brand identity resonate well with their audience, with knowledgeable key personnel passionate about delivering bespoke yacht charters, tailored to each group.
Simon Morgan says “We have always placed our customers’ needs first and believe this is vital to our long-term success. It was a key consideration in taking the company back and we remain committed to being transparent with our customers while ensuring they have amazing yachting holidays”
“We’re excited for the future and are aiming for even more sustainable growth in 2023. We’ve seen really high demand lately, and after posting record bookings in FY2022 and Q1 2023, we are very excited about what the future holds for HELM and all of our customers. We have a great team, a product that resonates well, market-leading technology, and we’re getting ready for our busiest summer yet!”
Harrison-Hill and Morgan will resume the day-to-day running of their flagship brand and are keen to emphasise that existing charters remained unaffected.
For further press information contact:
Dina Aletras or James Foot
E: dina@helm.yt // james@helm.yt
W: https://www.helm.yt
Simon Morgan and Peter Harrison-Hill are available for interview or comment upon request. For comment and press enquiries, contact Dina Aletras: dina@helm.yt / +41 |(0) 79 862 6695 / James Foot: james@helm.yt / +44 (0) 779 904 9856
About Helm
Yachting holidays, uniquely tailored to you. This is Helm’s mission, to create bespoke experiences that delight at every turn. Their team of expert sailors will guide you through every stage of the booking process and take the heavy lifting out of finding the perfect yacht and destination. They go the extra nautical mile, so you don’t have to.
Founded by charter industry veterans Peter Harrison-Hill and Simon Morgan in 2015, Helm has a prominent reputation in the industry, with a loyal customer base and a respected depth of knowledge. Helm offers bareboat, skippered, and crewed yachts for hire globally, with specialist areas including Croatia, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, and the Caribbean.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.